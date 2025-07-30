Finance & Compliance Coordinator
Husqvarna AB / Controllerjobb / Partille Visa alla controllerjobb i Partille
2025-07-30
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a motivated Finance & Compliance Coordinator to join our Construction Division. In this role, you will support the Division's CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) efforts, ensuring alignment with Group standards and consistency in reporting.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the Division's Sustainability Director to collect, consolidate, and validate sustainability-related data.
Prepare clear, insightful presentations of financial and ESG data using Excel and PowerPoint for internal stakeholders.
Support monthly closings, reporting processes, and respond to ad hoc data requests.
Maintain and improve internal control processes to ensure compliance and operational consistency.
Represent the Division in Group-led CSRD and finance-related meetings and initiatives.
Your Profile:
We're looking for a detail-oriented, analytical individual with strong communication skills and a passion for sustainability and data accuracy.
We see that you have a university degree and have experience from similar positions.
Location:
This position is based in Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg.
Your application:
If you are ready to seize this opportunity and contribute to our journey of excellence don't hesitate to apply now! We apply ongoing selection.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About us
Husqvarna Construction Division is a leading global manufacturer of innovative equipment and diamond tools within the light construction industry. Our portfolio includes machines, solutions, services and diamond tools made for professionals who work with hard materials like concrete and stone to shape urban environments of tomorrow. We sell and service our products worldwide in more than 100 countries, net sales in 2024: SEK 7,8 billion and approximately 2,500 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
E-post: katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-14324". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331) Arbetsplats
Jonseredskontoret Jobbnummer
9440702