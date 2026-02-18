Finance Manager

Incluso AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg
2026-02-18


We are looking for a Finance Manager for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in March, 10-month limited contract to begin with.

Job Tasks And Responsibilities
Accountability & Deliverables

Oversee and take responsibility for preparation and coordination of monthly financial closings in SAP and reporting in the

AARO consolidation system, including related SOX controls

Review and analyze monthly financial reporting

Proactively monitor liquidity levels

Input into the preparation of the Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with SEC in the US

Lead the preparation of the local statutory accounts/annual report, including coordination with external auditors

Input into covenant compliance monitoring processes, working closely with Treasury and Financial Services colleagues

Lead the implementation of process improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness

Lead the transfer of accounting tasks to shared service center

Competences

University degree in Finance

At a minimum 5 - 10 years relevant experience from similar tasks at an Accounting Department

Strong K3 accounting knowledge

Strong experience in Excel

Strong analytical skills

User experience in SAP ECC and SAP S/4 and consolidation tool AARO is an additional bonus

Experience managing staff under compressed timelines to meet financial reporting deadlines that are common amongst

global and publicly listed U.S. companies

Broad knowledge and experience of Accounting and Financial Control processes and systems in an international context

with IFRS and SOX

Experience with covenant compliance and liquidity monitoring

English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in march, 10-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: