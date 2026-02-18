Finance Manager
2026-02-18
We are looking for a Finance Manager for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in March, 10-month limited contract to begin with.
Job Tasks And Responsibilities
Accountability & Deliverables
Oversee and take responsibility for preparation and coordination of monthly financial closings in SAP and reporting in the
AARO consolidation system, including related SOX controls
Review and analyze monthly financial reporting
Proactively monitor liquidity levels
Input into the preparation of the Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with SEC in the US
Lead the preparation of the local statutory accounts/annual report, including coordination with external auditors
Input into covenant compliance monitoring processes, working closely with Treasury and Financial Services colleagues
Lead the implementation of process improvements to increase efficiency and effectiveness
Lead the transfer of accounting tasks to shared service center
Competences
University degree in Finance
At a minimum 5 - 10 years relevant experience from similar tasks at an Accounting Department
Strong K3 accounting knowledge
Strong experience in Excel
Strong analytical skills
User experience in SAP ECC and SAP S/4 and consolidation tool AARO is an additional bonus
Experience managing staff under compressed timelines to meet financial reporting deadlines that are common amongst
global and publicly listed U.S. companies
Broad knowledge and experience of Accounting and Financial Control processes and systems in an international context
with IFRS and SOX
Experience with covenant compliance and liquidity monitoring
English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in march, 10-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso.
