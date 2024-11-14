Finance Business Partner
Want to join us on our exciting growth journey as our Finance Business Partner for Finland, Baltics & Poland?
Exceptional as standard. Our Finance Business Partner for Finland and Baltics is moving on to a new and exciting growth opportunity within our Group and we are therefore looking for a new colleague. As our new Finance Business Partner for Finland, Baltics (and Poland) you are part of the Nordics & Baltics regional finance team and work closely with Group Finance to ensure we deliver great management reporting and with our country organisations to ensure we understand our financial performance and have - and deliver on - ambitious profitable growth plans.
Why work at DANX Carousel?
You should come work at DANX Carousel if you want to be part of our exciting growth journey. This journey accelerated in 2022 with the merger of DANX and Carousel Logistics, following investment by Axcel, a leading Nordic private equity firm founded in 1994.
DANX Carousel provides lots of opportunities for growth and development on a personal and professional level. Weare a flat, agile and fast paced organisation with plenty of opportunity to take ownership and make an impact.
As a Finance Business Partner you make sure our financial performance is well-understood and continuously improved. You work closely with the rest of the business to ensure everyone knows how they are actually performing and follow-up that plans are prepared and delivered. It is crucial that you translate financial numbers into actionable insights. You have Finance Business Partner peers across both our regions and are part of the Regional Finance team reporting to the Regional Finance Director. You are also an integral part of the country organisations working closely with the Country Managing Directors in Finland and Baltics. In Poland we operate via a strong joint venture with ILS (DANXILS) and as such our involvement is less direct but you will help oversee financial performance and support further value creation.
Our culture
We believe that our One Team Culture, supported by our values of Ownership, Learning and Caring enables us to fulfill our ambition to become the clear market leader for time critical service logistics in Europe. In line with our values, we expect you to take ownership and responsibility, be curious and have a willingness to learn new things.
What will I be doing?
You will be responsible for
Performance management for your countries,
Monthly performance reporting for your countries
Regular performance forecasting for your countries
Annual budget process for your countries
Support for investment (-like) business cases for your countries (long leasing commitments, asset purchase/divestment, M&A, etc.)
About you
You have a MSc in Economics, Finance or similar from a reputable university or business school with top grades.
You have 5-7 years of experience working across finance and deep knowledge of Financial Planning & Analysis, Investment Appraisal/Valuation and preferably hands-on experience working as a Finance Business Partner or management consultant perhaps even within transportation & logistics.
You must be result-oriented and have a passion for working with data-driven decision making. You are a relationship builder and true teamplayer with high positive energy and strong communication skills. Fluent in English, as it is our corporate language and Swedish/Finnish.
A flexible hybrid working model
You will be located in our office in Rosersberg, Stockholm, Sweden. We believe that effective teamwork is supported by working alongside your colleagues most of the time but it will of course be possible to partly work from home if that's preferred. You will travel mainly to Finland, Baltics and Poland in this role -on average one week per month.
What we offer at DANX Carousel
Our aim is to provide our employees with the best learning and development opportunities. Additionally,
E-learning and onboarding
Breakfast arrangement
Grants/subsidy for sports
Pension
Health Insurance
Clever-charging
Flexibility and Hybrid working possibilities.
Social arrangements
Start date and salary: ASAP and salary is based on qualifications.
I don't want to miss this exciting opportunity to join the journey - what do I do from here?
