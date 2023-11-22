Field Service Technician - Doors
2023-11-22
LT Engineering Solutions AB, Has been supporting the rail industry for 6 years and is expanding the team.
The Field Service Engineer will start in an experienced team in an exciting environment working with the railway door system. The group of Field Service Engineers is working closely together with our customers, and other Wabtec entities that are involved in our projects. The main goal of the Field Service Engineer is to work with our support team to achieve high customer satisfaction and a reliable product.
You will start at one of our field service locations to learn and understand the system and our customers. During this time, you will work fully hands-on.
Responsibilities:
1. Resolves and rectify day-to-day reported defects and ensures system or equipment compliance with defined specification
Deal with complaints made by customers, stepping in and supporting as necessary. Escalating at the earliest opportunity as required
On-train intervention, fault finding, and performing or assisting with corrective maintenance and any repair
Provide on-train technical support for the engineering team
Carry out appropriate modification programs and work to instructions
Working with the Project Management team on-site or at depots to deliver projects within the budget and on time.
Comply with company and statutory Quality, Health & Safety, Environmental, and other policies.
Qualification:
Minimum 3 years of experience with the train door systems
Good computer literacy
Excellent knowledge of MS Office packages
Fluent English in speech and writing
General knowledge of quality, material, and testing standards
Willing to travel frequently with long stays.
The position is permanent employment and will be filled promptly. For any questions, you are welcome to contact Liam Thompson through tel. 0708494134 or at Lthompsonconsultancy@hotmail.com
