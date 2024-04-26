System Owner - Developer
2024-04-26
The team
You will work closely together with a team of inspiring and engaged colleagues. We strive to be a diversified team in gender, age, ethnicity, experience level, etc. We work in an agile work environment inspired by SAFe, Scaled Agile Framework.
Our main task is to find the right level of safety, security and reliability for the product, which will be Scania's first commercially available autonomous product, in each phase of the development. Together with the developing teams and other stakeholders we define these processes and methods iteratively to deliver on our main task.
We also compile the output from these processes, that can then be used by decision makers to make informed decisions on how to proceed with the product.
Your role
You are responsible for the product delivery of the autonomous driving system. The product delivery includes the correct quality, safety, security and legal compliance. You will be responsible for leading the work in setting the methods, processes and tools to ensure that all the product deliveries are met. These methods, processes and tools are set in collaboration with the developers.
Typical tasks can be:
Specify and document the product definition
Prioritize and plan mitigations for found deviations
Guide the team in setting the scope and prio on the teams planned work
Update parts of the development process to meet new requirements
As a member of an agile team, you will collaborate with the other persons working with the product definition. But you may also support other team members working with field quality or production issues.
Your profile
Most importantly, you are passionate about automation and are excited about the future of autonomous vehicles. You are a team player with the ability to grasp the bigger picture. You work well with cross functional tasks and can utilize the technical expertise in the organization for the delivery.
You have preferably a Master degree in Science or above, within a relevant field, and good knowledge of English in both speech and writing. You have experience working with product definition and delivery of systems. You have experience leading others and can plan work both long term and short term. You enjoy working in a team.
The following expertise and skills are merits:
Experience working with Scania's electrical system
Automotive development
Configuration Management
Functional Safety (e.g. ISO26262)
Cybersecurity (e.g. UNECE R155)
Agile methods
Driver license B, C
For more information contact:
Jonathan de Brun Mangs, Acting Head of Autonomous System Development - System Engineering,jonathan.de.brun.mangs@scania.com
, +46 (0) 8 55352490
Application
If you feel you have a fair share of the skills for this interesting role, please apply by submitting your CV by 2024-05-17. Please send your application as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously.
Kindly note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8643237