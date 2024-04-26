Digital Learning and Development Specialist
2024-04-26
Digital Learning and Development (L&D) Specialist
Piab is evolving automation through progressive gripping, lifting, and moving solutions since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~1.5 billion SEK, 700 employees, and a global presence in more than 100 countries, we help our customers improve their operations for the better on a daily basis. Since 2018, Piab is owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
Evolving ourselves.
Evolving you.
Evolving automation.
What you will do
At Piab we work with smart tech by creating intelligent solutions, a more efficient production climate, as well as a safer workplace within the world of automation. We provide gripping skills to robots, intelligent flow to materials, and lifting power to humans. We want to improve today's products and assembly for the better. This ambition is embedded into everything we do. It is in every idea, every product, and every interaction.
With this ambition, we are now looking to expand our Global Marketing & Communication team with a Digital Learning & Development Specialist to join us on this journey. In this role, you will be a vital part of elevating the company's digital learning experience, targeting our internal workforce as well as the extensive external workforce of our channel sales partners. You will contribute with expert knowledge on how to use digital learning to create growth and build competence for Piab and our partners across the globe. You will:
• Be the owner of Piab's Learning Management System as well as playing a key role in utilizing connected tools such as authoring tools, reporting & analysis tools, etc.
• Provide specialist digital learning advice and knowledge to support the achievement of learning objectives
• Design, storyboard, and create digital learning courses and modules in partnership with subject matter experts in each division - from initial concept to completion
• Create a roadmap for future directions in digital learning through analysis of L&D data and market intelligence
• Administer and maintain the digital L&D offering to both employees and external users (sales channel partners and other customers)
• Continuously develop and strengthen new learning opportunities by finding new ways to offer to learn,
• Prioritize tasks, set deadlines, and utilize resources to various deliverables so that each project can hit the ground running with optimal use of time and resources
You will report directly to the Chief Marketing Officer and be part of the Global Marketing & Communication team. You will work closely with your team members, the Divisional Marketing teams, and the Divisional Product Management teams. The position is based in Täby, outside of Stockholm, Sweden.
We are looking for
To be successful in this role we believe you:
• Act on own initiatives, make things happen and accept responsibility for the results.
• Are good at building useful networks of contacts and relationships and utilize them to achieve objectives. You cooperate well with others and enjoy sharing your knowledge and experience.
• Execute plans with commitment and determination and always strive to achieve high-quality results.
• Act with integrity and self-confidence
• Demonstrate specialist knowledge and expertise in your own area. You have an ear to the ground to constantly keep up with L&D trends.
• Are innovative and produce fresh and imaginative ideas and solutions.
• Are unpretentious and can take on both operational and strategic tasks.
For this role you have the following skills, experience, and/or educational background:
• 4+ years of dedicated work with LMS and digital content libraries (preferably more than one system)
• Experience from working in an international environment
• Strong digital content creation skills
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Project management skills
• Skilled in cutting through ambiguity to clearly convey a concept and message
• Has a natural interest in data-driven technologies
• Naturally is a brand ambassador adhering to the Piab Brand Guidelines
Evolving you
All employees at Piab have a strong hands-on mentality, exploring, sharing ideas, leading by example making those ideas a reality, and ultimately committing to our customers' success. As the world of automation evolves, so does Piab. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10
E-post: malben@piab.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab AB
(org.nr 556055-7687)
Vendevägen 89 (visa karta
)
182 32 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Piab Huvudkontor Kontakt
Malin Bennaceur malben@piab.com Jobbnummer
8643202