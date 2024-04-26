EPM Software Architect
2024-04-26
Scania is committed to our transformation as a market leader in sustainable transportation solutions. Autonomous, connected and electrified are three key areas where Scania is striving to achieve a global impact. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions.
Our team supports Scania Finance community with IT-solutions in the areas of Group Reporting, Financial Planning, Customs, Export Control, Compliance & Governance, and Data Analytics. We are currently engaged in an exciting change journey, introducing new technology, processes, and services. Here we are in the process of implementing of SAP BCS and SAC, to support Group Reporting and Financial Planning.
We are looking for an experienced EPM Software Architect to join our awesome team. This applies to you, who are motivated by great team collaboration and exciting implementation projects with ample opportunity to make an impact. With your technical knowledge of SAP BCS and SAC as well as your experience from working with financial business processes, you will be a strong addition to our team.
Key Responsibilities:
As an EPM Software Architect you will actively work with the implementation journey of SAP BCS and SAP SAC. The tools itself will be the responsibility of another organisation, but our team is responsible for supporting the processes connected to Finance Group Reporting and Financial Planning. In this you will help facilitate the Finance business demands into viable solutions, either in the SAP standard core or as on top custom solutions.
Collaborate with Finance community to gather requirements, analyse business processes, and translate them into technical solutions.
Design and architect EPM solutions leveraging SAP BCS (Business Consolidation System) and SAP SAC (SAP Analytics Cloud) systems.
Support and influence the implementation projects of BCS and SAC, to meet Scania Finance needs and objectives.
Collaborate with SAP product teams, aligning on roadmap and the creation of solutions and developments
Coordinate with SAP product teams in the delivery and operations of Consolidation, Group Reporting and Financial Planning.
Provide alignment between business and IT teams, leveraging your combined EPM technical and finance functional expertise
Stay current with industry trends and best practices in EPM software architecture and design.
Support in the setup of Finance end-to-end flows
Actively participate in ad hoc projects as per business and IT demands
Your profile
An efficient team player with good collaboration skills. A quick learner and eager to explore new ways of working and tools. You get motivation from creating great solutions that meets business demands, and to this you apply strong analytical and reasoning skills. You get enjoyment from problem solving and have a positive mindset. Your skillset is versatile, able to connect technical and functional to a working whole. You are fluent in English, and also meriting if you have some Swedish proficiency.
Experience and knowledge of SAP BCS
Experience and knowledge of SAP SAC
Experience and knowledge of SAP DataSphere
Meriting with knowledge of SAP BTP
Experience of Enterprise Performance Management, systems and processes
Meriting with experience of development and coding
Strong knowledge of Financial Consolidation
Strong knowledge of Financial Group Reporting
Strong knowledge of Financial Planning & Analytics
This position is based in Sweden, offering the opportunity to work in a vibrant and innovative environment.
Application
Kindly apply with your updated CV and a Cover Letter with no later than 2024-05-17. For more information feel free to contact the Hiring Manager Joakim Kreuger joakim.kreuger@scania.com
