Field Service Engineer
2024-08-06
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Stockholm
Swedish Speaker with Support experience
Coordinate for overall site health and infrastructure and application environment
Coordinates and acts as SPOC/project lead for complex service requests/ local projects (e.g., MES systems, network expansion, MPOD)
Interacts with site floor personnel to problem-solve future-state requirements
Serves as source of functional understanding of processes, tools, and integration of plant equipment with IT platforms (e.g., Wonderware, Camstar, OSIPI, Werum), as well as Manufacturing business knowledge
Interacts with multiple stakeholders - Execution systems, plant engineers and technicians and MLL IT
Maintains facility IT ownership
Monitor and achieve service levels, tracks metrics/analytics, and ensures site health of services (e.g., network reliability, availability, capacity, etc.)
Performs site-level DR
Risk, security, vulnerability, and compliance management
Local/site-level asset planning, purchasing, deployment and decommissioning
To support P1/P2 Ticket - After hours on call support
End user knowledge (e.g., training, technical writing)
Delivery and coordination of end-user services & service desk related to services which include desktop/printer/other hardware support, network, user access, collaboration tools, mobility, software install/maintenance)
Service request coordination
Experience of working in Life-sciences industry will be preferred
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05
Account Manager
Santosh Hiremani santosh.hiremani@dabster.net +4402038902739
