Field Service Engineer

Dabster Systems Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Uppsala
2024-08-06


Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Dabster Systems Sweden AB i Uppsala, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

Swedish Speaker with Support experience
Coordinate for overall site health and infrastructure and application environment
Coordinates and acts as SPOC/project lead for complex service requests/ local projects (e.g., MES systems, network expansion, MPOD)
Interacts with site floor personnel to problem-solve future-state requirements
Serves as source of functional understanding of processes, tools, and integration of plant equipment with IT platforms (e.g., Wonderware, Camstar, OSIPI, Werum), as well as Manufacturing business knowledge
Interacts with multiple stakeholders - Execution systems, plant engineers and technicians and MLL IT
Maintains facility IT ownership
Monitor and achieve service levels, tracks metrics/analytics, and ensures site health of services (e.g., network reliability, availability, capacity, etc.)
Performs site-level DR
Risk, security, vulnerability, and compliance management
Local/site-level asset planning, purchasing, deployment and decommissioning
To support P1/P2 Ticket - After hours on call support
End user knowledge (e.g., training, technical writing)
Delivery and coordination of end-user services & service desk related to services which include desktop/printer/other hardware support, network, user access, collaboration tools, mobility, software install/maintenance)
Service request coordination
Experience of working in Life-sciences industry will be preferred

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-05
E-post: santosh.hiremani@dabster.net

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Dabster Systems Sweden AB (org.nr 559054-1073)

Kontakt
Account Manager
Santosh Hiremani
santosh.hiremani@dabster.net
+4402038902739

Jobbnummer
8825696

Prenumerera på jobb från Dabster Systems Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Dabster Systems Sweden AB: