About TP-Link
Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked as the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
Description of work tasks:
In the position as Field Application Engineer, the Employee will have the responsibility to
1) Pre-sales: Engage with ISP customers, optimize workshop content; deeply understand and accumulate ISP requirements; collect and track relevant tender info.
2) Project delivery: Responsible for the implementation and delivery of ISP projects.
3) After-sales support: Provide post-sales support for ISP projects, including debugging and software updates/iterations; act as the bridge with PMs and R&D colleagues.
Description of qualifications:
1) Bachelor's degree in computer engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).
2) Strong knowledge of networking fundamentals (TCP/IP, routing, Wi-Fi, Ethernet).
3) Hands-on troubleshooting skills with Linux-based systems and test tools. 4) Strong communication skills and ability to work directly with customers, including travel to ISP sites as required.
We offer:
TP-Link has no.1 market share in consumer networking and IPC categories. We continue to grow by expanding channel partners and portfolios. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a competitive salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:
• Excellent platform to deep dive into Nordic consumer channel from various angles
• International working environment.
• Healthy work-life balance.
