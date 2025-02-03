Facility Project Manager
Saab AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2025-02-03
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
You will as a Project Facility Manager help enable and support our business. Business Support is a staff function with competences within Facility, Ethics & Compliance, IT, Security, Quality incl. GDPR, Opex, Environment and Export.
As a Facility Project Manager you will lead our strategic work in creating clear roadmaps for our sites, coordinating needs, and planning for efficient execution. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and implementing plans that improve the capacity and work environment of our sites, while ensuring alignment with our workplace and establishment strategy. You will play a key role in identifying long-term needs, developing action plans, and ensuring that all stakeholders work towards common goals.
You will also play a key role in supporting our representatives in the Local Site Council in Tannefors by preparing, driving, and taking action on various matters within the forum.
As a Facility Project Manager, you will primarily support the units within BA Dynamics across all sites, with a bigger focus on the Tannefors site.
You will drive, analyze, and coordinate our business needs both in the short and long term within the area of facilities, acting as the interface between Dynamics and other internal Saab functions. You will be responsible for managing Dynamics' day-to-day work, coordination, and follow-up throughout the entire process of building/renovation, both internally and externally.
Responsibilities:
*
Strategic Planning and Roadmaps: Create and manage long-term plans for our sites, including identifying needs and prioritizing key projects.
*
Coordinating Needs and Execution: Ensure that all needs are coordinated and that plans are in line with business goals and workplace strategy.
*
Workplace and Establishment Strategy: Ensure our facilitys developed in line with the company's strategies.
*
Project Management: Lead and participate in facility projects, manage budgets, and ensure timely project completion.
*
Communication and Coordination: Ensure clear communication regarding facility projects, both internally and at larger meetings.
*
Collaboration and Development: Work closely with both internal and external teams to improve work environments and support long-term growth goals.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you are:
*
Strategic and Analytical: You can think long-term and create detailed plans that lead to tangible results.
*
Organized and Focused on Planning: You are experienced in setting up and following through on plans, ensuring everyone works towards shared goals.
*
Good at Communication and Coordination: You are an effective communicator who can engage stakeholders at all levels to ensure smooth coordination.
*
Experienced in Project Management: You have a solid background in leading strategic projects, ideally in real estate or facility management, with the ability to focus on both the details and the big picture.
*
Driven: You possess personal drive and a willingness to seek new ways to develop and enable our operations.
*
Values Teamwork: You are a team player who thrives when working collaboratively but can also manage your individual commitments independently, both in day-to-day activities and long-term planning.
Qualifications:
*
Experience leading and implementing strategic projects, ideally in real estate or facility management.
*
Strong ability to create and follow long-term plans for premises and work environments.
*
Proven project management or leadership experience, particularly in real estate projects.
*
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
*
Preferably experienced in working in an environment with multiple sites or a centralized organization.
Your main location will be in Tannefors, but since Dynamics operates at several sites, travel will be required to our other locations.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_31709". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Dynamics AB Jobbnummer
9140836