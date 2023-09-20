Facility Manager
2023-09-20
Facility Manager
Nasdaq is now looking for a Facility Manager to strengthen the local facility team in Stockholm. As Facility Manager, you will be a member of the global facility, real estate and security organization at Nasdaq.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Our technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a way to allow people to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
We're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What you will be doing
You will work on-site, in the Nasdaq office. Together with the Facility team in Stockholm, your job is to deliver a workplace experience that is operational and healthy, safe and productive.
The daily facility operations include overseeing functions and services and coordinating the maintenance provided by the landlord (HVAC, lightning, and regulatory compliance). Your task is to create and manage our vendor contracts with services such as cleaning, coffee and waste management. You will be involved in space management, accommodating a hybrid workspace and meet other corporate real estate strategies such as energy efficiency and sustainability.
The Facility team is working with a range of internal and external stakeholders. Our internal helpdesk handle post and mail service for employees, supervises the conference and meeting rooms, maintain the printers and stack up the office supplies. We oversee the switchboard service, reception and physical security.
You Will Bring
As a person, you are self-motivated and enjoy working in an international and fast-paced environment. To succeed in Facility you will need to be highly organized, have the ability to manage multiple assignments while handling ad-hoc requests. We trust that you are experienced with the unpredictable nature of items that falls in under the tasks of facilities and have the ability to communicate with stakeholders.
Furthermore you have:
A degree in Business/Finance, Facility Management or related discipline
At least 5 years of experience in the area of Facility Management
Analytical approach to solving business problems through analytical and iterative practices
Ability to engage, collaborate and communicate effectively with vendors, partners and with internal stakeholders such as
We offer an opportunity to develop in a tech company while at the same time utilizing your extensive knowledge and passion in a fast-paced organization where you have the ability to really make a difference. You will learn a lot about the office and about Nasdaq on the job, in a supportive environment where you will be surrounded by team members who worked at Nasdaq for a long time.
Does this sound like you?
We offer a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the process in ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
At Nasdaq, we provide our employees with the resources and opportunities they need to chart a career of achievement along with a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), health insurance, career development programs, and more.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
