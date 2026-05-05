External Product Developer
Randstad AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-05
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you an experienced product developer with a passion for MedTech and product innovation? Do you want to play a key role in developing solutions that make a real difference in the wound care? We are currently looking for a driven External Product Developer for a consultant assignment at Mölnlycke Health Care in Gothenburg.
About the Role:
The consultant will support Life Cycle Management (LCM) activities for a medical device product system currently on the market. The primary focus is to manage product changes in a regulated environment, ensuring continued compliance, quality, and performance.
The consultant may act as Change Lead and/or Item Owner, coordinating cross functional activities and securing execution in accordance with Design Control. The nature of the changes varies (materials, electronics, SW, mechanics etc.) and this consultant will contribute to solve problems across different technical fields together with experts.
The role works closely with internal stakeholders across R&D, Quality, Regulatory and Operations, as well as with external suppliers.
Depending on workload and priorities, the assignment may also include support to an ongoing New Product Development (NPD) project within the same product area.
As a consultant with Randstad Life Science, you will join a high-performing team at one of the world's leading medical products and solutions companies. In this role, you will support the development and implementation of new products as well as design changes to existing ones, ensuring they meet customer needs while securing supply, compliance, and competitiveness.
Since this is a focused assignment centered on Project Execution, we are looking for a professional with significant experience (between 7 to 10 years experience) who can hit the ground running. Your focus will be on driving and executing design control projects within the wound care business area at MHC.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline 2026-05-19. The selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Responsibilities
Drive and support LCM activities for an onmarket medical device product system.
Act as Change Lead and/or item owner, coordinating and executing product changes within assigned product assortment.
Ensure design control activities and documentation are identified, planned, and executed in compliance with applicable regulations and internal processes.
Contribute to effective design control strategies that balance regulatory compliance with timelines and cost objectives.
Collaborate and contribute in a crossfunctional team with a capability to contribute to technical discussions across disciplines (mechanics/CAD, electronics, software, materials).
Support technical interactions and coordination with suppliers and contract manufacturers.
If required, support selected activities in NPD projects within the same product assortment.
Typical Changes
Examples of change initiatives may include (but are not limited to):
Component or material changes (including supplier-driven changes/obsolescence)
Improvement suggestions from suppliers
Electronics and embedded SW changes (bug fixes, security updates, performance improvements). Only change implementation.
Mechanical updates, CAD updates, and tolerance/DFM improvements (CAD updates are executed by other resources)
Corrective changes driven by complaints, investigations, or risk mitigations
Qualifications
Must Have
Strong knowledge of global medical device regulatory requirements and handson experience of product development under Design Control.
Ability to plan and execute work independently while collaborating effectively in crossfunctional teams.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Nice to Have
Experience with LCM or postmarket changes for medical devices.
Experience with embedded systems in a regulated industry.
Experience working in PLM systems, preferably 3DEXPERIENCE (Dassault 3DX).
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/d4a4f820-da1b-492a-910f-24b98b812a66
Box 6 (visa karta
)
431 21 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9893278