Experienced Solution Architect with AWS and Google Cloud certifications
2023-09-22
Your role as a Solution Architect
We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect and a Clould Technology Expert who is passionate about seeing the big picture of a global systems landscape and how it all fits together. You will be able to influence that landscape, both with changes to existing systems and also with designing new solutions to cater to the new business demands.
Who are you?
You are a person with an excellent track record of accomplishments in defining end-to-end Enterprise Solution Architecture and providing Technical Leadership from concept to implementation across the full life cycle.
You have an extensive experience in providing Technology Consulting, Product Evaluations, Build or Buy decisions.
You are passionate about emerging technologies and have an extensive experience in Building Cloud Capabilities and their Implementation & Automation.
You have strong Leadership skills, are Process oriented, and have very strong Analytical and Problem-Solving skills. You are an excellent communicator and a mentor, role-model, leading by examples.
It is important that you understand the strategic needs, requirements, goals, and processes, with a focus on solution structures and IT tools/systems.
You are also a good team player with the ability to make things happen and challenge the way we work today.
You are able to get on well with all people, including people with cross-cultural backgrounds.
To succeed in the role, you need:
More than 10 years of documented diversified experience in the role of a Solution Architect.
More than 5 years of documented experience in migrating applications to GCP/GKE and AWS/EKS, Enterprise Applications, Integration Architecture, Automation and Process Digitization
GCP Professional Architect certification
AWS Solution Architect certification
Extensive experience in DevOps Strategy and implementation
Experience of migrating .net app to AWS EKS
Extensive experience in Manufacturing Domain and exposure to Securities, Telecom (VAS) and Healthcare Domains
Experience in defining IT solutions in complex business areas
Experience in leading and driving objective discussions about technology and realization choices
Experience of working in a large, complex organizations. Experience of working on projects that span multiple organizations and business entities
Education at least at the level of Bachelor of Engineering, preferably Mechanical Engineering.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
It is also desirable if you have:
Microsoft Azure certification
Experience in Python programming
Experience in Java programming
Experience in Java Spring Boot Microservices
Experience in MongoDB, Oracle DB, MS-SQL Server
Hands on experience of using Kubernetes, Azure DevOps, Spinnaker, Docker, GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Junit, Maven, SonarQube
Ability to work effectively both independently and in groups
Basic Swedish language skills
Does this sound interesting to you? Please apply no later than 22nd of October 2023 by emailing your CV and a personal letter. A background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We are really looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
E-post: careers@pratibhainfotech.com
