Experienced Researcher (761154)
Ericsson AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Experienced Researcher
Grow with us
About this opportunity:
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. As 6G development progresses into a more concrete phase of regulation and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to join us, co-creating a cyber-physical world.
Ericsson Research develops new communication solutions and standards. The organization is responsible for providing Ericsson with world-class system concepts, technology innovations, and research methodology. Rapidly growing demands for mobile broadband access in combination with needs for new technology and solutions motivated by the ongoing transformation of society where everything that benefits from being connected will be connected creates challenging and exciting opportunities. Building on our experience from real network operations, profound knowledge about existing standards, and forward-looking research, we pioneer and excel in innovative ideas and solutions that craft todays and tomorrow's mobile radio communication.
In Research Area Networks, a part of Ericsson Research, we drive innovations towards 6G, and the 6G Network Platform. We excel in architecture and protocols for Radio Network (RAN) and Packet Core, transport, programmable networks, and network automation. Are you passionate about technology and love inventing new things? Are you an exceptionally skilled and motivated researcher interested in developing cutting-edge technology for future radio networks? Does joining our world-leading radio research team sound appealing?
Shape the future of global connectivity with us-be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do:
• As part of our 6G concepts team, you will develop and evaluate innovative concepts focusing on radio access network protocols (MAC, RLC, PDCP, RRC) and related interfaces, targeting 3GPP standardization. You will have a great opportunity to contribute to defining and evaluating concepts and solutions for future mobile network systems and standards.
• Be responsible for creating and driving Intellectual Property Rights and 3GPP standardization proposals.
• Be part of the continuous development and improvement of existing standards.
• Use simulation tools for evaluating new concepts and solutions.
• Be working in an international team of world-class researchers with different backgrounds and experiences, including some of the key authorities and technology leaders in mobile communication.
• Cooperate with internal and external partners.
The skills you bring:
• Good analytical skills in understanding and structuring complex problems in the field of 3GPP-related technologies.
• Experience in using and developing simulation and emulation tools using modern programming languages such as Java, C++, Python, MATLAB, and the like.
• Team skills, since daily collaboration and interaction with other skilled researchers are the basis for our ways of working. * Fluency in written and spoken English.
• Awareness of the benefits and enjoyment of working with people having diverse backgrounds and competences.
• Strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
• A researcher mindset with the ability to deliver in open-ended and explorative tasks.
For the available position, we are looking for highly competent and driven researchers with in-depth competence and experience in wireless communication systems and mobile networks. The position is available for both experienced researchers (Ph.D.) and newly graduated (M.Sc.) within electrical engineering, automatic control, engineering physics, computer science or related fields, preferably with demonstrated experience and knowledge in the above-mentioned required skills.
Note: Your applications should include a CV, a cover letter, and grades if possible.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 761154 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9240669