Experienced Rendering Programmer
2025-07-11
We are looking to hire a Mid-Experienced level Rendering Programmer to join our Central Tech team supporting multiple in-development projects. As a Rendering Programmer, you will be responsible for maintaining, simplifying, optimizing and enhancing our rendering pipelines.
The Central Tech team is responsible for delivering software and software infrastructure which is shared across Starbreeze projects from the cooperative heists of PAYDAY to our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons® adventure and beyond.
Please note that this role is full-time and permanent. Location: HQ Stockholm Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Maintain, simplify, optimize and enhance our rendering pipelines in Unreal Engine 4 and 5 for all platforms;
Implement new rendering functionality;
Work closely with technical artists and other team members;
Profiling and optimization;
Keep up to date with modern rendering techniques.
Requirements:
Previous experience working as a Rendering Programmer or similar role on a AA+ PC/console game;
Highly skilled in C++;
Experience and expertise of modern rendering APIs;
Excellent math knowledge;
Low-level debugging and profiling skills;
Experience working with Unreal Engine 4 and/or 5.
Interview process:
30-minute introductory video call with a member of our Talent Acquisition team;
60-minute video call with our Head of Technology and a Senior member of the Central Tech team;
60-minute video call or onsite interview with our Technical Producer and a member of the Central Tech team
About Starbreeze
At Starbreeze, we believe games are more than just entertainment-they're a way to bring people together. From the pulse-pounding, cooperative heists of PAYDAY to our upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure, we create experiences that thrive on teamwork, strategy, and the thrill of emergent gameplay. Our mission is to build vibrant games that offer infinite replayability, allowing players to forge their own stories and adventures together.
Every Starbreeze employee helps shape this vision. Whether you're crafting intricate game worlds or developing the systems that bring players together, your creativity and passion will drive the future of cooperative gaming. Join us in our journey to create innovative, immersive experiences that unite players and redefine what gaming can achieve.
Starbreeze values diversity and inclusion, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. If there are preparations or accommodations that we can make to help ensure that you have a comfortable and positive interview experience, please let us know.
What more do we offer? Well, we're glad you asked:
Flexible working hours, with core hours of 09:30-15:30 CET, to allow you to structure your day in a way that best suits you;
30 paid vacation days per year, plus an extra 5 paid days off, plus 1 paid moving day - all on top of public holidays, of course!
A generous occupational pension via Nordnet, typically ~50% above the collective agreement standard;
Private healthcare, life, and accident insurance;
A wellness allowance of 5000 SEK per year towards your wellness; whether that's a gym membership, tennis lessons, yoga classes, or whatever else you do for you!
Bike leasing through Lease a Bike, with the cost deduced tax free from your gross salary;
In office massage sessions monthly, free for all employees;
A variety of fun events in office, from regular breakfasts and fika sessions, to our weekly DnD club;
And let's not forget our new office itself - in the centre of Stockholm near a variety of excellent restaurants, gyms, and bars for those Friday after-works!
Sound good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Please submit your CV and cover letter in English.
Recruitment agencies may not submit CVs through this website or directly to hiring managers. Starbreeze Entertainment does not accept unsolicited recruitment agency CVs, and will not pay fees to any third-party agency or company that does not have a signed agreement with us.
