Experienced Quality Engineer - Automotive sökes
2023-12-10
Beskrivning av arbetsuppgifter:
Main responsibilities
As a Quality Engineer within our team you will be scooping and analyzing upcoming quality concerns in your area including handling / analysis of returned field material in an agile, and presently Scrum way. During part you will time take personal responsibility to work on some of the most difficult/important tasks found to trouble our customers. You will do this in very close cooperation with your colleagues within our and other streams as well as with Markets, Factories and Customer Service.
Apply if you are interested to work in a global environment, get a broad network and experience in problem solving cross-functional within our client's SW arena.
Who are you?
You are a Customer focused person with their satisfaction as your prime objective. With your positive attitude, and high momentum you will reach results. You are a self-driven person and a team player without prestige. You have a strong interest in and ability to develop networks. You are also, brave and have high integrity. You thrive in an environment that is creative and innovative You are well acquainted with both HW and SW from a development perspective, and as you understand from above the SW part is essential both for our own area and in relation to other streams. You should know and be a true supporter of agile ways of working since you and the team will be working primarily Scrum. You need to be an analytical person with an internal drive to find root causes to issues, be able to extract the most important parts and present it clearly. You have at least a few years of work life experience after a high school degree within some technical area.
Given that the things we see as quality concerns are things we have been less successful with during the development or where something unforeseen have happened you will need to be well founded in quality methods and principles (e.g. fault tree analysis, Six Sigma/DMAIC / DCOV, ...). You will be having a broad contact net to make sure our client is aligned in all their plants. Drive for ERA (Emergency Containment Actions), ICA (Interim Containment Action) and PCA (Permanent Corrective Action) to secure Product and Process. Lead Top and Critical Concern resolution. Work through cross-functional networks.
Do you fit the profile?
Quality is a high focus area so you need to have sense of urgency. An understanding of product development and SW is essential. You have a technical university background and also an interest and engagement in problem solving. You enjoy working with others and have a high ability to communicate both verbally and in writing both in English and Swedish. You are analytical and structured and have experience working with quality resolution. You are not afraid to take lead for a task or be a meeting organizer. Good knowledge of different production methods is meritorious.
