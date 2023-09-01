Experienced Production Test Engineer Pcba
2023-09-01
We are looking for PCBA test engineers to work in our development projects. A role where you will be cooperating with other disciplines in the project to ensure a smooth and well function production flow where you contribute with PCBA-test expertise. The position is located in Lund and you will be part of one of our Production System Engineering teams.
Your future team
You will be a part of a diverse team of Test engineers and Design for Production engineers cooperating to bring Axis products to market. The role gives a broad range of creative interfaces and an opportunity to cooperate with and learn from them i.e., mechanics, electronics, software, supply chain and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS's).
The role?
In your role as Production Test Engineer PCBA, you will be responsible for the development of PCBA production tests to ensure that errors in the production process doesn't affect the quality of our cameras. You will be a part of our product projects all the way from requirement specifications to final product and handover to the high-volume organization.
Your main tasks will be:
* Write test specifications and from that develop production test sequences using National Instruments TestStand and product-specific bed-of-nail fixtures.
* Implement new production test systems in production, which among other things means ensuring that production equipment is in place and to educate test operators and test technicians.
* Participate in test system improvements and the strategies going forward.
Our production sites are situated around the world, and in this position you will together with other members of the project team travel to these sites to deploy and enhance our production test systems.
Who are we looking for?
We think you are a hands-on person who is curious, responsible, and methodical. At Axis, we depend on and help each other out as much as we can, so you should have a good ability to transfer knowledge to others. Each employee contributes to a positive team spirit and working environment, it is therefore important that you have good interpersonal skills and an open mind. The work involves a lot of freedom and independence, which requires that you are proactive and take initiative.
Furthermore, you have:
* University / college degree in electronics or equivalent qualification
* A few years of experience in production test development
* Programming experience
* A strong ability to collaborate in projects, between different departments and with different cultures
* Good communication skills in English, both in speech and writing
It is also an advantage if you have:
* Experience of National Instruments TestStand
* Experience in electronics production
* Experience of test hardware like bed-of-nail fixtures and instrumentation
The position contains about 25 travel days per year.
Ready to act?
Axis realizes the importance of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in our communities and in our organization strengthen us and creates a better working environment, as well as laying the foundation for the creativity that is essential for our success.
