Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Speed Identity pioneered live biometric enrollment 15 years ago. To date we have successfully delivered more than a thousand systems to customers in 15 countries and expanding. Our customers include government departments and agencies such as the ministries of foreign affairs, ministries of interior, law enforcement agencies, tax agencies, road authorities and immigration agencies. With our live enrollment and biometric data capture solutions, they can securely collect high quality biometrics for identity management and together we can create a safer place for tomorrow. Speed Identity works with innovation and uses cutting-edge technology to adapt to the changing market and learning how best to serve it.
Speed Identity is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, ethnicity, race, color, religion, gender identity, marital status, national origin or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances.
The solution we deliver integrates many hardware components required for the collection of biometric data such as fingerprint readers, document/passport scanners, or different types of cameras, but also many software components such as facial recognition algorithms, quality assessment tools, or media processing tools.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Hardware Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for leading and coordinating product development, product improvements, procurement and quality from manufacturers and suppliers, develop efficient R&D processes, and execute effective R&D strategies.
As an Hardware Engineering Manager, you will play a key role in researching and developing our products both with regard to mechanics and electronics. You will also be responsible for making sure that the products are maintaining a high level of quality. Since Speed Identity consist of a small team with people who are passionate about their work, you will be collaborating closely with various teams such as software and service to ensure that the different projects have the hardware needed or solutions on how to solve hardware requirements.
Qualifications:
Bachelor or Masters degree in Mechanical Science, Electronics or relevant discipline.
Relevant work experience for 4+ years working in the mechanical, mechatronics or electrical engineering field
Experience of working with mechanical CAD programs such as Solid Works
Excellent teamwork and written/oral English communications skills.
Experience working in agile teams
Job description:
Develops mechanical and electromechanical products by studying customer/project requirements; researching and testing manufacturing and assembly methods and materials.
Managing process improvements
Confirms system and product capabilities by designing feasibility and testing methods and properties.
Coordinating with contractors and suppliers
Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements such as EMC directives, RoHS, REACH, ICAO etc.
Assures system and product quality by designing testing methods; testing finished-product and system capabilities; and confirming fabrication and assembly processes.
Provides engineering information by answering questions and requests.
Maintains product and company reputation by complying with quality requirements and standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14 001 and ISO 27 001.
Completes projects by training and guiding technicians.
If you are a motivated and strategic professional with a passion for engineering excellence and innovation, we invite you to join our passionate team and contribute to our continued success.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
E-post: anna.johansson@speed-identity.com
