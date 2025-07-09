Sourcing Manager Cab Interior Project
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2025-07-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Sourcing Manager within Project Procurement Cab Interior who is ready to be a part of the team that will shape the future of the driver's work environment in a technological, commercial and international environment.
Do you have a strong commercial mindset paired with an aptitude for engineering and are motivated by strengthening cooperation, driving strategic sourcing cases on components that affects the everyday life of the truck driver? Then your search is over!
Job Responsibilities
In this role as Sourcing Manager you will be responsible for a portfolio of cab interior components and parts. The current sourcing manager is going on maternity leave in November. It is segments with high volume value, complex design and it will require strategic, interpersonal, technical and commercial competence in this role.
Scania is a brand within the Traton Group together with MAN, International and VW Truck & Bus and we are in the process of developing a common truck platform and you will be a key person as Project Lead Buyer within your segment and the cooperation between the brands, aligning the strategies cross-functionally and within the Traton Group capturing synergies across the brands ensuring the right product balance between technology, quality, delivery, cost and sustainability.
You will also be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with suppliers and continuously manage potentials and risks within the supplier base. You will work in close collaboration with our cross-functions, such as R&D, production, logistics, finance and sales & marketing.
As sourcing manager you will be a role model within the Cab Procurement organisation and will be expected to support your junior colleagues and contribute to the commercial strategy work within the 3-ring and X-ring.
Who You Are
You are a person with great commercial, and technical interest and you have a passion for doing business. You have a good ability to develop a broad network and can work both within and outside processes in order to achieve better results. You want to further develop within organization politics, project work by taking different stake holders' opinions into account while securing progress.
You are self-driven and can motivate yourself with persistence over time. You act with integrity and professionalism and are motivated by interacting with different levels of the organization and adapting the communication appropriately. In addition, you have analytical skills, you like complex situations and are well organized.
We expect you to have an academic degree in engineering, business or similar . We also expect you to have a several years of experience from procurement, with proven record of successful sourcings and negotiations and to be able to work both independently and within the team.
This Is Us
The Cab Interior Project Procurement team is working with the components in the driver environment. Seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, beds, storage, lights, climate system, noise absorbents, textile fabrics, etc - all of which contributes to Scania's premium position in the truck business.
We are a diverse team with origin from three continents and a broad competence spectrum and the level of internal cooperation is high. And we have fun at work!
What we offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job within a great team. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities to grow and develop in your career both in Sweden and internationally.
Application
Your application should include a CV, a cover letter and copies of any relevant certificates and references. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Karl Rejnö, Head of Project Procurement Cab Interior, karl.rejno@scania.com
or + 46 8 553 889 42
Please note: During the period July 14th to August 17th we will take a break in the process due to summer vacation. We will continue our work with this recruitment process after August 17th.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9423868