System engineer automotive steering systems
2025-07-09
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1).
We are now looking for several System engineers to strengthen our ADAS/AD team.
As a System Engineer you will work closely together with function owners and interfacing system engineers to ensure the design of one or several sub systems. You will secure and follow up the realization of the functions, the integration in architecture, the system design and the implementation and verification. You will also lead or support FMEA, Functional safety work (ISO26262), Cyber security work (ISO21434) and follow up on analysis of the system/SW issues from production, aftermarket and integration testing.
Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience within Automotive
At least 1 year of experience working with steering or brake systems
Experience in Requirements engineering, focus on breaking down and creating
Experience in CANoe/Canalyzer
Experience in SystemWeaver or other requirement management tools (DOORS et al)
Good knowledge in Functional safety standards and their implementation (ISO26262), FMEA and Cyber security standards (ISO21434)
Fluent in English
European driving license (category B)
Experience from DSA and JIRA is merited
Additional Information
Kontakt vid frågor:
Jenny Ljungqvist, Sektionschef, jenny.ljungqvist@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
