Experienced Battery Materials Engineer
Are you an experienced materials engineer from the battery industry who thrives in a dynamic and innovative environment? Do you aspire to make an impact on sustainable energy solutions while being part of an exciting company's growth journey? If you are ready to make a significant impact and play a vital role in scaling the company to become a key player within the battery infrastructure - we want to hear from you!
About Westra Materials
At Westra, our vision is to create a greener tomorrow by enhancing battery and capacitor performance with high-performing, temperature-resistant conductive polymers, using cost-efficient, scalable techniques to power the sustainable electrification of the future. Since our journey began in 2020, we have rapidly advanced toward becoming a key player in the global battery ecosystem. With 15 patents and over 30+ customers globally, and as one of TechArena 2025's Top 46 Startups, we are paving the way for the future of electrification.
Westra was born by "Strömmen". The river that runs from west to east through Norrköping that steadily carved its path through both landscape and industry and still flows with full power just outside our office in the heart of Norrköping. Westra is about movement not only through nature, but through ideas. It reflects a shift away from harmful materials and toward something cleaner, smarter, and lasting.
About the role
We are looking for an experienced Battery Materials Engineer to join our driven team with the following responsibilities:
Optimize and develop chemical formulations and slurries for cutting-edge battery applications.
Your responsibilities will be based on new development trends, customer feedback, and adhering to industrial quality control standards.
You will Collaborate closely with Sales, R&D and production engineers to ensure smooth communication and coordination.
Contribute to patent writing, measurements, and documentation for intellectual property.
You will work in a team of 10 people, and one other colleague within Battery Materials Engineering. The role requires a hands-on presence in our facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have a background in polymer chemistry or chemical engineering and electrochemistry, including:
2+ years of academic and/or industrial research experience in Li-ion battery development
Hands-on experience with battery cell assembly, and electrochemical testing methods
Experience in physico-chemical characterization methods
Experience or expertise in battery chemistry and slurry optimization
Skills in data analytics and interpretation
Track record of product development
Knowledge of different battery cell chemistries and operational parameters
Strong communication skills in English. Swedish is a plus.
Entrepreneurial mindset
What do we offer you?
At Westra, you get more than just a job - you get an opportunity to grow, develop, and be part of something big. We're an ambitious startup with global aspirations, and we want you to thrive and succeed with us. You'll join us on an exciting journey where you grow alongside the company and have a significant impact on both your role and our business.
We also offer secure employment with conditions similar to collective agreements, including occupational pension and insurance. We care about your health and provide a wellness allowance to help you feel good and perform at your best.
Additionally, we believe in freedom with responsibility and offer the possibility to occasionally work from home when it suits your tasks.
Application and Recruitment Process
We review applications together with our recruitment partner on an ongoing basis, so apply today if you are interested. While we are eager to find our next colleague as soon as possible, we are flexible with the start date for the right candidate.
Our aim is to create a transparent and fair recruitment process where both we and you get a clear picture of whether we are the right match for each other. As a part of the process, final candidates are expected to visit us in Norrköping.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact our recruitment partner Adelin Wegat.
