Experience Marketing Specialist
2026-01-05
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Experience Marketing Team - Europe & APMEA
The role of Experience Marketing is to be the cross-functional connection that influences development and then leads the end-to-end articulation of these experiences, from ideation, to launch, through the creation of outstanding content and execution plans. The Experience Marketing Specialist is, as part of the Experience Marketing Team BA Europe & APMEA, and contributes to a deep understanding of our target audiences while ensuring that new products and services solve real consumer problems.
Key Job Responsibilities
Work closely with the Marketing Program Manager and with cross-functional stakeholders, on range and cross categories projects that drive our experience & messaging development, through consumer insights, competitor benchmarking, market assessments, and other analysis.
Support the Marketing Program Manager in managing elements of large-scale range projects.
Work together with Marketing Program Manager to secure range launch excellence towards target audiences.
Brief in & review Marketing deliverables within the Commercial Launch process for key kitchen range projects & launches, with the support of Marketing Operations, ensuring that high quality assets toolkits are available for markets on-time and in full.
Support the Marketing Program Manager in driving Taste Commercial Area Marketing forum and agenda ensuring that local marketing teams understand regional business focus creating alignment and plans for achieving commercial marketing objectives.
Collaborate with Marketing Operations team and content team to manage content development related to kitchen ranges or cross categories projects.
Work closely with the local market teams to ensure content is being developed to support local requirements, and that countries are utilizing content provided in an effective way.
Candidate Requirements
We're looking for a marketing professional with a university degree in Marketing or a related field and 1-2 years of experience in consumer-focused roles such as product, marketing, or business development. You're a team player with strong communication and project management skills, able to manage multiple stakeholders and work across time zones when needed. Fluency in English (spoken and written) is essential.
What You'll Gain from the Program:
Experience working at our Global HQ in a multicultural, international environment.
Hands-on experience with global marketing teams operations, enhancing your project management skills and marketing exposure.
Gross salary of 29,700 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
Company-provided mobile phone and laptop.
