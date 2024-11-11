Executive Assistant to SVP Financial Control and Accounting
2024-11-11
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Are you described as professional, organized, and supportive? Do you thrive in a global environment and always stay ahead of things? Then please continue to read, since we now are looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to join our team.
About us
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a key function within Group Finance, reporting to the CFO of the Volvo Group. FCA is responsible for ensuring that the financial performance is accurately reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities within the Volvo Group. We also handle local tax compliance in several regions and are responsible for the finance global delivery centers in Poland and India, focusing on operational excellence. With approximately 1,400 employees in over 50 countries, we are closely integrated with local business operations.
FCA is on an exciting journey to develop our organization and people while continuing to digitalize and optimize our processes.
About the position
In this position you will work side by side with our Senior Vice President and the Global Management Team. You will have the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in a diverse, global environment. Your responsibilities will include proactive ownership and safeguarding of a busy executive calendar, coordinating meetings and projects with key stakeholders and managing time effectively. You will support the global management agenda and our global communication. No two days are the same, and we offer an interesting and developing job.
You should be an experienced user of digital tools and systems, with an innovative mindset and an interest in inventing new and efficient ways of working.
As a key player in coordinating the overall FCA global management agenda and related activities, you will play an important role in ensuring that FCA operates optimally.
You will report to the SVP FCA and be a member of the global FCA management team.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe that:
You are comfortable with working proactively and independently in an international environment with relatively high pace
You are structured and well organized
You have excellent communication-, interpersonal- and networking skills
You are service-minded with a positive mindset
You have a high level of personal integrity and ability to handle sensitive and confidential information
You pay attention to details and possess a high level of professionalism; you deal directly and forthrightly with all stakeholders
You are flexible and enjoy performing a wide range of tasks, responding to changes in direction and priorities, accepting new challenges, responsibilities and assignments
You are well advanced within the area of Digital & IT and easily can handle different digital communication channels and tools (such as: Office 365, Teams, SharePoint, OneNote, PowerPoint etc.)
You preferably have experience from assistant roles, working closely with senior management
As we are a truly global and diverse company you also need great communication skills in Swedish and English.
Location: Volvo Group Headquarters in Lundby, Göteborg
Are we a perfect match?
Do you recognize yourself in the description above? If so, we want you to be part of our team! We promise you some truly exciting challenges and the opportunity to work with skilled colleagues in a global environment that offers professional and personal development opportunities.
For further information please contact:
Nina Korfu-Pedersen, Senior Vice President Financial Control & Accounting, nina.korfu-pedersen@volvo.com
.
Katrina Munro, Director HR Financial Control & Accounting, katrina.munro@volvo.com
.
Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Last application date is November 23rd, 2024
