ESW Function Owner - Steering systems
2025-08-29
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
About Us
The group "Electrohydraulic Steering systems" within Vehicle Dynamics sub stream, belongs to the "Vehicle motion and thermal management" technology stream is responsible for developing platform electrohydraulic steering solutions within Volvo GTT.
We are seeking a Function Owner to strengthen our team in the Electrohydraulic Steering software development area.
You will be a member of a highly skilled agile team that have full product ownership of electrohydraulic steering systems, from requirement and specification to end customer and quality follow up. The team works closely together with all needed cross-functional counterparts in our global arena.
Role Description
As a Function Developer and Function Owner within Vehicle Dynamics, you will be involved in all phases of development and maintenance of our interesting and complex end user functions connected to Electrohydraulic Steering systems. You will be the owner of some of our end-user functions and leading the development work in this area.
The work consists of specification and review of function and SW requirements, but also development of new functions and customer features. You will support internal customers, the aftermarket, production and end customers. You will perform tests in vehicles as well as tests in virtual and real environment. You will be a part of developing the global roadmap for future functions and features. An important part of the role is also to fault trace in vehicles.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Perform functional development meaning requirement breakdown, software design, documentation, implementation, testing and verification
• Specify system/functional requirements and logic design breakdown
• Organize and participate in technical discussions with suppliers
• Test, tune and document function parameters, for each variant
• Leading functional safety and cyber security work
• Trouble shooting and provide support to aftermarket and production plants
• Network across the organization, as well as influencing the work in the other sites
• Develop acquired competence, as well as participate in business development
• Taking operational responsibility on your scope, implement improvements and fostering collaboration to get things done when needed
• Working closely together with other product leaders and suppliers to deliver a complete SW platform
Who are you?
As a person you are driven with a mindset to learn and improve. As part of an agile team, you are a team player and enjoy teamwork, but you also have proven ability to work independently and drive development on your own. You have a Master of science degree in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Computer Science, Electronics or similar. We expect you to have a good understanding of system development of embedded real time systems and have good programing skills. You have effective communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally. Business and customer oriented with an interest in the automotive industry.
Knowledge and Experience requirements:
• Matlab and Simulink
• C++, C#, CANoe and CANalyzer
• Git
• Rapid prototyping (dSPACE tools) and systems development principles
• Static code analysis tools
• SystemWeaver (SE-TOOL)
• Autosar integration and Vector DaVinci
• Diagnostics and UDS protocol knowledge
• Strong knowledge of ISO26262
• Vehicle Dynamics and Advanced Steering system is beneficial
• C/CE driving license is beneficial
Work experience: Minimum 10 years of relevant experience.
Ready for the next move?
If you have any questions, feel free to contact us!
Emma Heiwall, Group Manager, Electrohydraulic Steering Systems, Email - emma.heiwall@volvo.com
Smita Shree, Talent Acquisition Partner, Email - smita.shree@volvo.com
Last Application Date- 19th September, 2025
