ESS Instrument Division Leaders (3 positions)
2023-09-27
The European Spallation Source (ESS) has the ambition to become the brightest source of neutrons for science and technology and be operational by the end of this decade. 22 state of the art neutron scattering instruments will be made available to addressing a wide range of scientific fields in fundamental and materials science.
The Science Directorate oversees the ESS neutron scientific activities with a structure including the Data Management and Software Centre (DMSC), the Scientific Activities Division, consisting of a research coordination office, sample environment and sample support groups, and the newly created Instrument Divisions. These divisions will oversee the commissioning of the 15 instruments currently in construction, play a key role in the choice of instruments 16 to 22, and prepare and lead scientific output from the facility.
About the role
The European Spallation Source invites applications for leaders of the following new divisions:
• The Diffraction and Imaging Division, which will comprise all scientists attached to the neutron diffraction and imaging instruments that currently are ODIN, BEER, DREAM, HEIMDAL, MAGIC and TBL (test beamline).
• The Large Scale Structures Division, which will comprise all scientists attached to the small angle scattering, reflectometry and macromolecular crystallography instruments that currently are ESTIA, LOKI, SKADI, FREIA and NMX.
• The Spectroscopy Division, which will comprise all scientists attached to the neutron dynamics instruments that currently are BIFROST, CSPEC, MIRACLES, T-REX, VESPA.
By the time ESS reaches Steady State Operation the divisions will also include all the instrument associates, technicians, students and postdocs attached to the instruments.
The successful candidates will report to the ESS Science Director, and will be responsible for directing all aspects of the operations in the division to ensure efficiency and performance in accordance with ESS objectives, strategy, and business plans.
As the Division Leader, you will occupy a key position at ESS and will be expected to:
• Manage a team of scientists and technicians with an emphasis on staff cohesion and efficiency.
• Oversee the installation and commissioning of the instruments and imminent hiring of scientists and technicians.
• Represent the division's interests at meetings with stakeholders, top management and technical services.
• Direct the division's actions towards scientific excellence and high quality of service.
• Develop strategies for the technical evolution and the optimum scientific use of the instruments and contribute to the development of the overall ESS science strategy.
• Contribute to the selection process of future ESS instruments.
• Promote scientific life both within the division and more broadly throughout the facility.
• Pursue a personal research program.
• Establish effective links with universities and research laboratories.
• Promote neutron science both at the academic level and with the wider public.
About you
The ideal candidate has a PhD and a track record in managing instrument projects and scientific collaborations, in at least one of the technical and scientific fields of the relevant instrument class. Experience in establishing links to universities, supervising students and teaching is desirable.
We strive to hire someone with excellent interpersonal skills that can motivate people, establish a good team spirit and show strong leadership within a multidisciplinary team of scientists.
Experience of working in an international environment is essential. Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite.
Duration and location
The employment at ESS is permanent, and the position is for 5 years (renewable).
Starting date: January, 2024 or as per agreement. Location: Lund, Sweden.
What can we offer?
At ESS we offer people with talent and passion a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for condensed matter research. Besides attractive employment and relocation conditions, the flexibility to balance work life with private life and good opportunities to further enhance your skills; you will also enjoy being part of an organisational culture that promotes and supports internal career growth. We pride ourselves in having successful collaboration across different functions, and as the facility continues to grow we will keep nurturing the international and vibrant environment welcoming people from all across the world.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application by 25 October, 2023.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/page/hiring-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Science Director Giovanna Fragneto at giovanna.fragneto@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
