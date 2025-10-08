Environmental engineer - Fixed term
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Lund Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Lund
2025-10-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
We are looking for the next Environmental engineer for Lund site. This is a Fixed term position for one year.
Who you are
You have a true passion for Environment and the ability to build relations internally and externally to gain both knowledge and efficiency. You have a delivery-oriented attitude with confidence and willingness to make things happen. You are also a confident communicator with the ability to adapt and create engagement at all levels of the organization. You thrive in cross-functional teams; you understand that sustainability is a team effort, and you are eager to contribute to a shared vision.
About the job
As Environmental engineer you will be part of the HSE team, reporting to the HSE Manager. Your activities will include:
*
Follow and communicate the development of legislation within the environment area.
*
Support to maintain compliance with environmental legislation.
*
Monitor and report on environmental performance, including emissions, waste, and resource usage.
*
Represent organization towards authorities.
*
Process owner for ISO14001 and conduct internal audits within the management system.
*
Lead training and awareness programs on environmental topics.
*
Lead the site Sustainability group
*
Run local sustainability activities
*
Administrate iChemistry and legal compliance tools.
What you know
Your background may include, but is not limited to, an engineering degree in environmental science, chemistry, or equivalent experience and education in strategic environmental work, preferably within industry or governmental authorities.
You work systematically and thrive as a team player, contributing to the strength and success of a small team.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is essential, due to the communication and training aspects of the role.
What 's in it for you
We offer you a challenging position in a global, open and friendly environment. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building a broad knowledge of HSE as well as a global network of colleagues. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact:
Marcus Skoog, HSE Manager,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay, and no later than October 19th, 2025. Please note, due to GDPR applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
#LI-RG1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2fdc8718cd0e4e37". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Technologies Jobbnummer
9547921