Entry-level Product Manager/Chemist - Dendrimers & Advanced Polymers
2026-03-04
About Polymer Factory
Polymer Factory Sweden AB is a Stockholm-based company specializing in advanced dendritic materials, including bis-MPA dendrimers and dendrons, for applications in life science, diagnostics, and advanced materials. We combine research-driven product development with close collaboration with academic and industrial partners.
About the position
We are looking for an entry-level chemist to join our team as a Product Manager for our dendrimer, dendron and dendritic nanogel product portfolios. The role is primarily a technical specialist position with responsibilities spanning laboratory work, product development and technical customer support, combined with coordination of product-related information and commercialization activities.
You will work closely with our R&D and business teams to further develop existing products and support new applications of our dendritic platforms.
Main responsibilities
Plan and perform laboratory work related to synthesis, modification and scale-up of dendrimers, dendrons and related polymers.
Characterise materials using techniques such as NMR, SEC/GPC, MALDI-TOF and DLS.
Contribute to product development, documentation and quality control for commercial products.
Provide technical support to customers regarding application, handling and performance of our products.
Coordinate product information (datasheets, specifications, web content) and support internal product-management routines.
Collaborate with external academic and industrial partners in development and evaluation projects.
Required qualifications
PhD in dendrimer chemistry or closely related field (or equivalent research experience).
Documented experience of synthetic polymer or organic chemistry in the laboratory, including purification and characterisation.
Good knowledge of common analytical techniques relevant to polymers/macromolecules (for example NMR, SEC/GPC, MS, DLS).
Very good English, spoken and written.
Meritorious
Experience with dendrimers, dendrons, hyperbranched polymers or other branched macromolecules.
Experience from interdisciplinary projects in drug delivery, diagnostics, biomaterials or nanotechnology.
Experience of collaboration with industry or of product-focused research.
Swedish language skills.
Personal qualities
We are looking for someone who is analytical, collaborative and self-driven, with a strong interest in translating advanced chemistry into real products. You enjoy working in a small, entrepreneurial organisation where you can take responsibility and contribute across different functions.
Terms of employment
Form of employment: Fixed-term, entry-level position (with possibility of extension / continuation by agreement).
Scope: Full-time, 40 hours per week.
Location: Stockholm.
Salary: Monthly salary according to agreement, in line with market level for an entry-level PhD chemist.
Application
Please send your CV and a brief personal letter explaining your interest in the position and how your experience matches the requirements.
Applications should be submitted no later than 15 of March. We process applications after the last application date.
For questions about the position, please contact MICHAEL MALKOCH Chief Technology Officer
E-mail: michael.malkoch@polymerfactory.com
Phone +46 8-790 87 68
