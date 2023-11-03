Enterprise Data Architect
2023-11-03
Dive deeper. Decode the future.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and perspectives so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come and join us as you are as we believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Come join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role
Electrolux is looking for an Enterprise Data Architect to join our Central Data & Analytics team. You will be an active part of the team and instrumental in helping us advance our data strategy. We welcome your strong analytical and problem-solving skills along with your solid business acumen and focus on delivery, championing sustainability, and passion for continuous improvement and automation.
This is a full-time permanent role based at our global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Description
As an Enterprise Data Architect, you will be accountable for a specific set of domains and work closely in a team of Enterprise Data Architects to manage the full Enterprise Data Model and data roadmaps for the global data platform and create/enforce compliance based on the Data Architecture Governance principles. You will collaborate with a diverse team of solution architects and developers across different domains and regions, who build data products on the Global data platform.
Job Responsibilities
• Design and maintain data mesh and medallion data architecture optimized for BI and advanced analytics, ensuring alignment with the Data and AI strategy
• Accountable and responsible for managing common/enterprise data model and tools
• Ensures common data modeling approaches are used for interoperability of data products for cross domain requirements
• Accountable for data catalog population with business and technical KPI definition in collaboration with Data Stewards, Business Analysts, Architects, and Data Engineers
• Manage and enrich the repository of engineering, sharing, performance, efficiency, legal and security standard best practices and guidelines for data products
• Collaborate with Solution Architects to incorporate and complement domain best practices and guidelines into the central repository where appropriate
• Manage Sharing Contracts across domains and enforce domain-based access policies
• Create new platform capability templates in conjunction with the Platform Team and provide guidance to Solution Architects
• Lead data architecture governance forums and provide subject matter expert input to architecture decisions
• Collaborate with Data Management Team to ensure requirements for data governance, quality, metadata management, and security are delivered
• Accountable for enforcing all enterprise data model enhancements align to the enterprise-wide data strategy
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (or equivalent).
• 8 years of hands-on experience in data engineering, enterprise data pipeline management, and integration technologies and platforms
• 5 years of hands-on experience in Cloud data platforms and at least 3 years of experience in Azure, Azure certifications preferred
• 5 years proven experience as a data architect with expert knowledge of database design, data modeling concepts, principles, and practices
• Fluent in English with excellent oral and written communication skills
• Strong proficiency in agile development, preferably in distributed organizations working closely with architects, engineers, data scientists, security, infrastructure and operations professionals
• Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, strong work ethic, pragmatic, attention to detail and excellent interpersonal skills to interact with technical and non-technical users at all levels is required
• Experience with Policy based access controls, Azure Databricks, Data Factory, Airflow, Event hubs and similar is preferred
• Experience with data modeling tools such as ERWIN, ER/Studio is a plus
• Experience with CI/CD process using GitHub/Azure DevOps and Knowledge of Python is a plus
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sankt Göransgatan 143
112 17 STOCKHOLM
