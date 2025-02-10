Enterprise Architect
Tasks and Responsibilities
Engage in discussions with end users and business stakeholders to elaborate on requirements to reach efficient solutions
Facilitate and lead workshops to refine requirements and propose solutions
Design and model data products in Data Lake and Data Warehouse, based on best-practice/established design patterns, already existing data sets and business needs
Provide the development team with user stories, complete with clear descriptions and acceptance criteria, two sprints in advance
Alignment with the development team to explain the needed solution and make the appropriate design choices
Support the Product Owner and the business in addressing their challenges from design to implementation
Apply systems and business analysis experience
Validation of data correctness
Personality Traits
Detail-oriented and well-organized
Capable of working effectively both within a team and independently
Proficient in Agile Principles, Methodology, and Practices
Able to multi-task effectively in a fast-paced environment
Effective communicator and collaborator
Mandatory Experience and Skills
A minimum of 6-9 years of overall work experience in relevant areas
Proven experience as Business Architect, Business Analyst or senior Data Scientist in an Analytics environment
Strong business mindset and understanding of subscription-based business models
Strong SQL skills
Good understanding of Data Modeling techniques
Exceptional skills in preparing requirements, including gathering, documenting, and prioritizing product requirements based on customer and stakeholder inputs
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies and experience working in Agile teams
Profound experience in data analysis
Fluency in English
Desired Qualifications
Understanding of the telecom business, preferably from Telia Sweden
Background in the MarTech area, preferably working with Customer Data Platform (CDP), Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Salesforce Marketing Cloud (SFMC)
Machine Learning competence
Experience in using cloud services such as AWS, Azure or GCP
Experience working with GenAI initiative at organization level
Understanding of programming (though direct involvement in programming is not required).
Knowledge of using Notebooks for data exploration and visualization, preferably with Jupyter Notebook
Experience with DBT
Experience with Jira
Experience in CI/CD processes
Understanding SAFe Agile principles
