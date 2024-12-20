Enterprise Architect
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2024-12-20
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Enterprise Architect
Are you ready to shape the future of enterprise architecture at Epiroc? We're looking for a motivated and collaborative Enterprise Architect to join our dynamic team.
Your Mission
As an Enterprise Architect, you'll be at the forefront of developing the future-state enterprise architecture for Epiroc globally. You will be part of a small but very strong team of other Enterprise Architects and IT strategists.
You'll work closely with teams across the organization to identify gaps, align with long-term strategies, translate and implement them into actionable solutions. Your expertise will ensure Epiroc stays ahead in technology and market trends.
In your role, you will collaborate with business and technology experts to create impactful solutions, review industry trends for potential opportunities, and maintain a comprehensive view of our strategy, capabilities, and technological assets.
The EA-team is leading the architecture organization, that consists of architects in different technical domains, divisions, time zones and with different opinions. You will be pivotal part of developing this dynamic collaboration.
Your Profile
To excel in this role, you'll bring a master's or bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems, engineering, or a related field, along with over 10 years of experience designing and implementing information solutions.
You are an organized and independent professional with a positive attitude and excellent communication skills.
You thrive in a collaborative environment, are customer-oriented, and have a passion for delivering service excellence.
Your background includes hands-on experience in enterprise architecture development, a strong grasp of frameworks, and knowledge across multiple functional areas within a company.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
Location and travels
To be defined, in one of the Epiroc HUB locations: Prague (Czech Republic), Örebro or Stockholm (Sweden).
Travel will be required: maximum 10%.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, international assignment terms and conditions may apply.
Please note, that there is no relocation package connected to this recruitment.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-01-04. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Niklas Gustafsson, Manager IT Portfolio Management (niklas.gustafsson@epiroc.com
).
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
)
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75409-43059098". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9074096