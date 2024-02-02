Enterprise Architect - Ways of Working
2024-02-02
In IKEA we are on a journey to transform our operating model. One way to ensure long-term success and a fantastic partner, co-worker, and customer experience is to strengthen our Digital Product Management capabilities. We are establishing digital product teams across Inter IKEA, bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and product, and technology and platforms.
Job Description
The Enterprise Architect - Ways of Working, will be responsible for designing and implementing effective and efficient ways of working for Architecture across our architecture community. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and drive continuous improvement initiatives. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in process optimisation, change management, and a proven track record of successfully implementing ways of working strategies.
You will be responsible for setting the future direction of our Enterprise Architecture Ways of Working model, that meets the strategic needs of Inter IKEA Group, working with the relevant teams to assure delivery.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Collaborate with IT leaders and other Architects across Inter Ikea Group, to define and facilitate ways of working activities, as part of on-going planning and governance.
Process Optimisation:
Analyse existing processes and identify opportunities for improvement.
Design and implement streamlined and standardised ways of working to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
Collaborate with teams across the organisation to understand their unique needs and challenges.
Develop and implement ways of working that foster collaboration and communication among cross-functional teams.
Documentation Management:
Take a lead role in gathering, organising, and presenting documentation utilising platforms like SharePoint and Confluence.
Ensure meticulous attention to detail in maintaining the accuracy, completeness, and accessibility of project-related documentation.
Change Management:
Lead change management initiatives to ensure smooth adoption of new ways of working.
Provide guidance and support to teams as they transition to updated processes.
Continuous Improvement:
Establish and monitor Objectives and Key Results (OKR's) to assess the success of ways of working initiatives.
Drive a culture of continuous improvement, regularly reviewing and refining processes.
Facilitate Architecture Community:
Cultivate an environment that encourages knowledge sharing and collaboration within the architecture community.
Organise forums, workshops, and events to facilitate discussions and idea exchange among architects.
Play a central role in scheduling and coordinating meetings, ensuring the availability of necessary documentation and resources.
Collaborate with team members to facilitate effective communication before, during, and after meetings.
Skills:
Process mapping and analysis.
Change management expertise.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Project management proficiency.
Ability to cultivate and facilitate a collaborative architecture community.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering or related discipline/experience preferred.
5 years of experience in process optimisation or a related role.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and drive change.
Some prior experience in project management and strong communication skills.
Ability to work effectively without requiring an extensive technical background.
Optional: Recent graduate with a keen interest in administrative roles, IT Architecture, and project management
Experiences
Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Retail experience strongly desired.
Proficiency in process management, technology evaluation, project management and business intelligence.
Experience leading Ways of Working implementations to a successful conclusion.
Clear understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and project and business process management methodologies and tools.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills and presentation skills.
Ability to serve as a change agent and influence direction.
Ability to work effectively in a global and matrixed environment.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and can be based in Delft, Netherlands or in Malmö, Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management (T&P Architecture Team) and reports to the Architecture Manager.
Interested? Please send us your CV in English, by Sunday 17th February 2024.
