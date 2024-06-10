Engineers for future assignments to our international client
We at Adecco are seeking engineers for future assignments to our world-leading technology client in Finspång. This is a proactive job advertisement with the goal of helping you find a position that matches your skills and desired career path. If you are passionate about fostering collaboration, driving efficiency, and enabling teams to reach their full potential, this could be the opportunity for you!
About the role
As an engineer for our client, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology. Your tasks and responsibilities may range from working with control systems and IT to modernization and upgrade projects for gas and steam turbines. In short, you will be offered a workplace with great variety and development opportunities, where only you set your limits. By submitting your expression of interest, you provide us with the opportunity to consider your profile when we are searching for candidates for consultancy assignments within your specific professional field. Subsequently, we will be able to reach out to you when we receive an assignment that aligns with your profile.
We are seeking engineers in areas such as (but not limited to) the following:
• Control Systems
• Data/Technology/IT
• Mechanical/Electrical Engineering
• Project Management
• CAD/SolidWorks/CATIA, etc.
About you
We are looking for engineers in all specialties and experience levels who are ready to take the next step in their careers. Whether you are a recent engineering graduate or have many years of industry experience, you are welcome to submit your expression of interest. We value passionate, solution-oriented engineers who thrive on challenges and drive our client 's success. If you are dedicated, have strong analytical skills, and enjoy working in teams, we would love to hear from you! While specific requirements may vary based on the assignment, in general, we expect candidates to meet the following qualifications:
• Bachelor 's degree in engineering
• Proficiency in both written and spoken English.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
