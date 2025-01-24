Engineering Manager Powder
At Sandvik Coromant, we believe that machine technology is the foundation of our society; it develops, changes and forms our everyday life. Our purpose? We make the shift - advancing the world through engineering.
We're now looking for an Engineering Manager to join our global Read To Press (RTP) powder production unit, which produces RTP for Sandvik hard metal production units globally. In this role, you drive technical excellence, investments and innovation for our factories in Sweden and the US. If you're an inclusive leader, always striving to move forward and improve people, processes and products, then we want to hear from you!
About your job
In this position, you lead and manage the Engineering Function within the global powder organization in both daily operations and long-term development, including employee and organizational development in Gimo. You actively participate in strategy development and implementation, particularly regarding investments, process and technology development. Additionally, you support other functions in areas such as health, safety, quality, equipment, IT and delivery capability.
Other responsibilities include:
Implement strategies and drive improvement work within the technical areas.
Responsible for staffing capacity, recruitment, onboarding, annual goal process and skills development, ensuring they have necessary skills and conditions needed for their tasks.
Develop and maintain an investment plan that meets production needs.
Initiate and monitor business investments, maintain sufficient spare parts inventory and ensure that maintenance is performed as needed.
The location for this position is in Gimo and we offer a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience in strategic development and strategy implementation, with a particular focus on investments, process and technology development. Your expertise includes investment planning, process knowledge, process safety and you understand automation. Your knowledge is backed by a university degree in Engineering. Acting locally in a global environment calls for excellent skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing.
As an attentive and strategic professional, you excel in building and maintaining strong relationships. Your leadership skills enable you to guide teams and drive successful outcomes. As a key liaison between powder production, hard material production, production technology and R&D, you ensure seamless communication and collaboration. Additionally, you're creative, driven, self-motivated and decisive, consistently demonstrating a proactive approach to change and innovation.
Curious about Sandvik Coromant in Gimo?
Sandvik Coromant in Gimo is a great place to work, just a short trip from cities like Uppsala, Stockholm and Gävle. Our production site is awarded for its high grade of automation, digitalization and sustainability. We're also a market-leading manufacturer of products for metal cutting, and in Gimo, we employ almost 1300 brilliant minds. Development is in our DNA and we're proud to create solutions that truly shape the future of manufacturing.
We believe that diversity of experience, perspective, and background leads to a better environment for our employees, our business, and our customers. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further. We're looking forward to meeting you!
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Simon Wikström, recruiting manager, at simon.wikstrom@sandvik.com
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Union contacts
Roger Jansson, Unionen, +46 (0)173-844 31
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 9, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0074296.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
