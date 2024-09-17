Engineering Manager - Sound
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are looking for an experienced Engineering Manager to lead one of our core services teams, focused on the music area. This is a critical role where you will oversee personnel, delivery, processes, and cross-team technical collaboration. You'll be working with one of our core domains - managing the systems that ingest, manage, and distribute the music provided by our artists.
The team contributes value through track taxonomy development, building efficient administrative tools, integrating with sound providers (such as Spotify), and developing platform functionality for other teams to access our extensive sounds library. Currently, the team is enhancing its metadata model to prepare our music catalog for exciting future applications.
In this role, you'll have a significant influence on how the team operates, defining the technical roadmap and target architecture. You will be managing a diverse and dynamic team and your leadership will be key in fostering a high level of psychological safety and cultivating team members across all levels of seniority.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and support the team in development processes and practices such as attending standups, mob programming, and facilitating design sessions.
Conduct 1:1s to guide team members' growth, improving their skills, team dynamics, and career progression.
Collaborate closely with the Product Manager and stakeholders to ensure sustainable, high-quality software delivery at a fast pace.
Own the engineering plan concerning security, legacy, capacity, and quality.
Manage cross-team technical deliveries and communication.
Who You Are:
An experienced leader capable of coaching and growing a team of engineers, from junior to senior levels.
A strategic thinker who can create a vision for the team and turn it into reality.
Someone who thrives on collaboration, working closely with the Product Manager and other stakeholders to ensure company-wide alignment.
A decision-maker who can lead through coaching but knows when to step in to make key decisions.
Must-Have Qualifications:
Strong technical background with expertise in modern agile software development practices and cloud technology.
Proven experience managing and growing engineering teams.
Solid understanding of system design, architecture, and team dynamics.
Ability to build a psychologically safe work environment for your team.
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
Experience in the music industry and/or sound production.
Familiarity with Kotlin/Python, GCP, BigQuery and experience working in a modern, product-driven company.
Join us and be part of a central team, where your work will directly impact the core of Epidemic Sound's business and shape the future of sound production and management!
Equal Opportunity Employer:We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
ApplicationDo you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899), http://www.epidemicsound.com Arbetsplats
Epidemic Sound Jobbnummer
8906060