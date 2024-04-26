Engine Developer for games
2024-04-26
We love creating games. Join us and share our passion!
Tuxedo Labs is growing and we are looking for a new team member to join our team. The Teardown engine is a custom, voxel-based game engine with minimal dependencies. At Tuxedo Labs we make almost all tech in-house - from memory management, I/O streams and containers to ray tracing, physics and level editors. Since we are a very small team, you will need to feel comfortable working with several different areas of the game engine and you need to have thorough knowledge in creating a voxel engine.
While the Teardown engine contains a lot of custom tech, it's also very compact and light-weight to work with. As a contrast to most modern game engines, the entire code base can be recompiled in a matter of seconds. Short iteration times are the first priority in our development team.
Type of Position:
Permanent, full-time position in Malmö, Sweden.
We have a hybrid workplace where you can work part time in the office and part time remote. Please note this is not a remote position.
You will be working with:
New features for the Teardown game
Maintain and refactor the existing code base and fix bugs when needed
Creating our online multiplayer prototype
Performance optimizations, both on the CPU and GPU
Tool improvements and scripting when needed
Required skills and experience:
Deep understanding of game engine architecture
At least 4 years experience in C/C++ programming
Previous experience with voxel rendering
Knowledge of high performance GPU programming and shader profiling
Knowledge in scripting (preferably LUA)
Willing to relocate to Malmö or already live in the Malmö area
Attention to detail
A willingness to research, learn new techniques and independently expand your knowledge.
A humble mindset who enjoys working in a team.
Additional positives:
Passionate about Teardown
Teardown modding experience
How to apply
Does this sound interesting? We would love to hear from you!
Send your application including CV, Cover Letter and Portfolio to: jobs@tuxedolabs.com
About us
Tuxedo Labs is a tech-driven game studio in Malmö, Sweden. We are a small team of experienced game developers creating innovative and unique games based on new technologies. Our mission is to push the limits in both game technology and interactivity as well as gameplay. To achieve that we create our own tools and game engines. Our first game Teardown is based on ground-breaking voxel technology combined with destruction physics and raytracing. Tuxedo Labs is a part of Embracer Group.
Our office is beautifully decorated and set in the heart of Malmö just by Gustav Adolf's Square. We work together and thrive through the ideas from all team members and we find it important to make everyone heard. As a small team we trust all employees to take ownership of their work and share their knowledge with the group.
Benefits working at Tuxedo Labs:
Hybrid workplace
Flexible working hours
30 days annual leave
5000 SEK in healthcare allowance every year
Generous pension plan and health check-ups
Fun activities together with the team
By sending in your application to us, you accept that Tuxedo Labs AB will be storing your personal details to be able to process your job application.
E-post: jobs@tuxedolabs.com
