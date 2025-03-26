Energy Management Software Engineer
2025-03-26
Energy Management Software Engineer
Automation Engineer - Energy Management Systems to Gothenburg / Hönö
Are you enthusiastic about revolutionizing the maritime industry? Berg Propulsion, a global leader in propulsion systems, is on the lookout for a dynamic and forward-thinking Automation Engineer for energy management systems (EMS) as part of our Electrical System Integration team.
Job details:
In this role you will play an important role in advancing the development, integration, and optimization of cutting-edge energy management systems. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, guiding the product life cycle from conception to market release. You will be stationed at our office on Hönö, where the team is based, but the role also involves a lot of global interaction.
The position includes:
Execute the development plan for PLC and Linux based Energy Management systems.
Collaborate with engineering and R&D to develop system solutions.
Give input to the road map for energy and power management solution both PLC and Linux based systems.
Develop network topology for redundant ring networks and other serial protocols.
Codesys programming and interfacing to power electronics and battery management systems.
HMI development.
Your profile:
We seek a dynamic and forward-thinking development engineer to lead our development of energy management systems within our electrical system integration team. You have strong developmental skills with the ability to interpret technical specifications into solutions and test procedures. The role requires good communication and interpersonal skills, with the occasional travel to work sites at shipyards around the world.
Bachelors or Master's degree in Automation Engineering or a related field.
Previous experience in codesys or c/c++ programming.
Previous experience in electrical integration and/or power electronics
Meritorious if you have an understanding of maritime propulsion systems and electrical technologies.
Personal Qualities:
The ideal candidate will be independent and self-motivated, with a strong technical orientation and problem-solving mindset. They should be a team player with excellent collaboration skills, organized and detail-oriented, and possess a creative and innovative approach to their work.
Why Join Us?
Joining Berg Propulsion means being part of a dynamic and forward-thinking team. You will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology and projects, in a collaborative and supportive work environment.
About Berg Propulsion:
Berg Propulsion is a leading provider of propulsion systems for various vessels and power sources. We specialize in designing, manufacturing, and supporting controllable-pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters, and maneuvering systems. Our solutions are tailored to optimize vessel performance and efficiency, ensuring our clients achieve their operational goals. With a strong commitment to sustainability, we are at the forefront of developing innovative technologies.
Company Values: At Berg Propulsion, we are driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Our values include:
Customer Focus: We prioritize understanding and meeting the needs of our customers, ensuring their success and satisfaction.
Innovation: We continuously seek new and better ways to improve our products and services, staying at the forefront of propulsion technology.
Sustainability: We are dedicated to creating environmentally friendly solutions, using recycled materials and renewable energy sources.
Integrity: We conduct our business with honesty and transparency, building trust with our partners and stakeholders.
Teamwork: We believe in the power of collaboration, working together to achieve common goals and deliver exceptional results.
Company Goals: Berg Propulsion aims to be at the forefront of propulsion technology, crafting solutions that are adaptable to various power sources and future-proof for the energy sources of tomorrow. We strive to maximize vessel efficiency and uptime through our innovative approach to integrated propulsion systems. Our goal is to deliver unmatched satisfaction to our marine clients worldwide by combining deep theoretical knowledge with practical experience from thousands of installed systems. We are committed to making global shipping safe and sustainable, ensuring our solutions meet immediate needs while being flexible to evolve with future fuel advancements.
If you are passionate about energy management and automation, and possess the skills and qualities we are looking for, we would love to hear from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Berg Propulsion Production AB
(org.nr 556568-3058), https://www.bergpropulsion.com/ Arbetsplats
Berg Propulsion AB Kontakt
Jonas Nyberg jonas.nyberg@bergpropulsion.com Jobbnummer
9246401