Energy Data Analyst
Greenely AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Greenely AB (publ) i Stockholm
Join Greenely's mission to pioneer Europe's energy transition, where we strive to reduce household energy bills to zero. By optimizing energy consumption and enabling virtual power generation, we're navigating families through the complexities of electricity with our innovative platform. As part of this ambitious journey, we're in search of a Data Analyst to join our Virtual Power Plant team with a passion for data-driven insights and a mastery of Tableau to join our mission-driven team.
Your daily work includes:
Utilize Tableau, Google Analytics, Amplitude, and Mixpanel to develop and maintain insightful dashboards and reports, tracking key performance indicators, and revealing data-driven stories that inform business strategies.
Collaborate with teams across the company to identify their data analysis needs, delivering tailored insights that support diverse objectives, from product development to customer engagement.
Ensure the integrity and accuracy of data through meticulous quality checks, while also championing the adoption of best practices in data management and analytics.
Stay ahead of the curve on the latest analytics trends and technologies, bringing innovative approaches to enhance Greenely's data-driven decision-making processes.
What you'll need to succeed :
Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or related field.
At least 2+ years of hands-on experience in a data analysis role, with a proven track record of expertise in Tableau and comprehensive knowledge of Google Analytics, Amplitude, and Mixpanel.
Solid understanding of SQL and familiarity with Python or R.
Exceptional analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
We'll be really impressed if you :
You're a data wizard, adept at transforming raw data into clear, actionable insights, with a robust analytical toolkit that includes advanced proficiency in Tableau.
Expert knowledge of Google Analytics, Amplitude, and Mixpanel is crucial, as you'll leverage these platforms for comprehensive event tracking and analytics across our digital products.
Your technical skill set is rounded out with SQL proficiency and experience with data analysis programming languages such as Python or R.
Excellent communication skills define you, enabling you to demystify complex data findings and translate them into strategic insights for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
You're known for your problem-solving prowess, keen eye for detail, and the ability to juggle multiple projects in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Experience with battery storage systems, solar systems, electricity engineering, or similar fields would be a significant advantage.
A genuine interest in the energy sector and a commitment to Greenely's mission to empower households in the energy transition would make you an ideal fit.
By joining Greenely, you'll be at the heart of a team dedicated to creating a sustainable future, leveraging your analytical skills to make a tangible impact on our mission. Here, your work will not only contribute to optimizing energy consumption but also play a crucial role in driving the energy transition forward.
What we can offer you :
Flexibility: We are an office-first company that values in-person collaboration, offering flexible work arrangements to support your work-life balance. Our vibrant office is conveniently located in the heart of Stockholm at Vasagatan 40.
Growth: Elevate your career with opportunities for skill development, challenging projects, and advancement within our forward-thinking organization.
Influence and Impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy by contributing your ideas, expertise, and playing a key role in decision-making.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in an ever-changing industry, working on cutting-edge projects and staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and pioneering work atmosphere.
We place high emphasis on your interpersonal abilities at Greenely. Greenely's strength is drawn from team members who don't just do their job, but who actively shape the way we work. We seek individuals who naturally take charge, own their responsibilities with pride, and consistently hold themselves accountable. We're searching for someone who can gracefully navigate change, who sees challenges not as obstacles but as puzzles waiting to be solved, and who values the collective success of the team.
About GreenelyGreenely aims to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. Greenely's integrated mobile application enables households to optimize their energy consumption, reduce their electricity costs, and participate in grid balancing services. By connecting various energy assets in the home, Greenely's platform allows consumers to manage their energy usage efficiently while contributing to the stability of the power system. Greenely's solution addresses the challenges of the modern energy landscape and promotes a more efficient, sustainable, and reliable power system. By providing consumers with savings and new revenue streams, Greenely drives the transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy system. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Greenely AB (publ)
(org.nr 556960-9794), https://www.greenely.se/ Arbetsplats
Greenely Jobbnummer
8978790