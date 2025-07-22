Empty Equipment Flow Coordinator
2025-07-22
Maersk is a global leader in integrated logistics and have been industry pioneers for over a century. Through innovation and transformation we are redefining the boundaries of possibility, continuously setting new standards for efficiency, sustainability, and excellence.
At Maersk, we believe in the power of diversity, collaboration, and continuous learning and we work hard to ensure that the people in our organisation reflect and understand the customers we exist to serve.
With over 100,000 employees across 130 countries, we work together to shape the future of global trade and logistics.
Join us as we harness cutting-edge technologies and unlock opportunities on a global scale. Together, let's sail towards a brighter, more sustainable future with Maersk.
Empty Equipment Flow Coordinator
Are you ready to play a crucial role in shaping the movement of empty equipment across our global network? We're seeking a sharp, solution-oriented coordinator to ensure that every available space on our vessels is used wisely-and that our containers are always in the right place at the right time.
This is a temporary position covering a maternity leave, for approximately 1,5 years.
In this dynamic role, your focus will be on maximizing vessel capacity, minimizing waste, and coordinating across teams to keep our equipment moving efficiently.
As the Empty Equipment Flow Coordinator, you will:
Optimize Capacity Utilization: Ensure optimal use of available vessel capacity for empty equipment shipments.
Execute Load Plans: Carry out all empty equipment loadings, including rolling and re-routing, in close collaboration with UTM.
Coordinate Empty Flow Plans: Drive execution through intensive coordination with MVS and Feeder teams.
Support Strategic Deployment: Provide critical input for new and long-term deployment planning in partnership with TnM.
Minimize Waste: Proactively reduce inefficiencies such as longstanding containers and unnecessary renominations.
Contingency Planning: Own the development of vessel operation contingency plans, including cost modeling and stakeholder communication.
Drive Continuous Improvement: Identify and implement ways to enhance operational workflows.
Cost Optimisation: Lead cost-saving initiatives through SmartOPS methodologies within the team.
If you're a proactive team player with a sharp eye for efficiency and strong coordination skills, we invite you to be part of a dynamic environment where your contributions drive global logistics success.
Join us and help shape a more efficient, agile, and intelligent logistics network.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-05
