Emea Translational Science R&d Sr Scientist
2024-12-19
Kenvue is currently recruiting for:
Sr Scientist EMEA Translational Science R&D
This position reports to Director EMEA Translational Science R&D and is based in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Who we are
At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Built on over a century of heritage and rooted in science, we're the house of iconic brands - including OTC brands such as NICORETTE®, IPREN®, LIVOSTIN®, IMODIUM®, PEPCID® and consumer health brands like NEUTROGENA®, LISTERINE®, NATUSAN®, PIZ BUIN® and o.b. ®. Our employees share a digital-first mindset, an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights, and a commitment to continually earning a place for our products in consumers' hearts and homes.
The Kenvue site in Helsingborg, Sweden is the home of the strong and growing brand NICORETTE®, a global market leader in smoking cessation. In 2021 our production facility was recognized as a Lighthouse by World Economic Forum, marking us as a beacon in The Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The Helsingborg site is one of the largest employers in the city of Helsingborg, and the business is divided in two separate departments: Operations, where we house our manufacturing activities and R & D, our global development center for excellence working in three therapeutic areas for selfcare treatments: Smoking Cessation, Digestive Health and Cough & Cold. For more information, click here
What you will do
The Sr Scientist, EMEA Translational Science R&D serves as a consumer and clinical strategy lead for innovation or renovation projects across all consumer health categories, with a primary focus on Cough and Cold. The role involves significant collaboration across many different functions within Kenvue. This position will, in close collaboration with cross functional partners, evaluate innovation opportunities, lead the creation of a fit for purpose end-to-end consumer learning plan and execute defined studies.
This position will specifically have responsibility in creating consumer research strategies, planning research, act as study manager and report the outcome of such studies to project teams, stake holders and management.
This role involves extensive cross-functional and global/cross-regional team matrix interactions
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for designing consumer research studies in partnership with selected vendors and Kenvue cross functional teams
Act as study manager and lead cross functional teams to assure studies are executed as per plan and company procedures
Apply owners mindset by constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen and accelerate study methodology, protocol design and execution models
Represent Translational Science (across consumer and clinical research) in the cough and cold need state development team
Assure appropriate claims and consumer learning plans are developed for EMEA lead product innovation and major renovation projects
Partner closely with Consumer Business Intelligence, Product Design and Commercial teams to assure alignment of study objectives and plans
Partner with regulatory and medical affairs to assure plans meets regulatory and relevant industry association requirements
Engage with senior management, the wider translational science community and brand teams to share research outcomes
Maintain an outside-in perspective with required credible partnerships to assure that we continue to advance our capabilities with improved and new methodologies to help drive stronger claims, higher quality studies, as well as faster and more cost effective execution
What we are looking for
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree with at least 5+ years or Master's degree with 3+ years of relevant work experience in consumer self-care (OTC, Medical devices and Food supplements) product development, design and consumer research
Proven experience of consumer research for the OTC medicine category
Experience of consumer research from other consumer health categories (e.g. cosmetics, hair care)
Experience from partnering and leading research with consumer research agencies
Experience in OTC medicine product development and analytical testing
Must have experience of leading project teams as well as strong skills in collaboration, communication, leadership and ability to effectively explain scientific concepts.
Candidates need to be proficient with Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint and have strong oral and written communication skills in English.
R&D experience from the Cough and Cold OTC category
Experience from working with products in multiple regulatory classifications (food supplements, OTC medicines, cosmetics,...)
Have an understanding of consumer brand fundamentals
What's in it for you
Competitive Total Rewards Package
Paid Company Holidays, Paid Vacation, Volunteer Time & More!
Learning & Development Opportunities
Employee Resource Groups
Background checks in the recruitment process
As a final candidate in our recruitment process, you may be subject to a background check. This process is important for us to ensure the quality of our recruitment process.
As part of this, it is important that we encourage you to make sure that the information in your CV is correct before submitting your application to us.
To carry out these background checks, we use a background check company. Different checks may be carried depending on the position that you are applying for. This could be, for example:
Reference checks
CV-validation
Financial checks
Litigation checks, including criminal cases
The background check company is an independent data controller for any personal data that they will process during the check, and if you have any questions about the processing, you may turn to the background check company.
