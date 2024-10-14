EMC & Hardware Design Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
We are EMC Technology, a part of Vehicle Technology within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, in Gothenburg, Sweden. We provide world-class solutions and tests for electromagnetic compatibility in our trucks. In essence, we are a group of highly motivated engineers that love our work and use our creativity to secure product quality! We trust the individual and act as a team, are close to the product and provide an opportunity for professional and personal growth.
Within our scope of responsibility, lies the work with development of requirement, new test methods, simulations, processes, and tools. As of the increased complexity of our new products and the electrical architecture, there is an increased need of faster feedback and quality assurance in development.
About the role
We are looking for an EMC & Hardware Design Engineer who is passionate about identifying design faults early, ensuring that EMC issues are avoided in the initial stages of our projects. You will be responsible for supporting the component owners during design reviews in front of supplier award, during the development phases and in the late phases doing analyses of quality issues coming from the field. To your help, you will use the EMC lab where analysis can be performed. Test can also be performed in vehicles.
The activity range for this position will be from circuit schematics to physical units. Expertise in circuit design, analysis, and simulation. Knowledge about production processes and materials is essential.
Who are you?
We believe you are currently working within the electrical domain, from DC to microwave frequencies, and that you have some years' experience within this area. You are a structured and solution-oriented person who enjoys working cross-functionally and building relationships. Since we work in close cooperation with our stakeholders and other teams, you are a communicative team player with a high degree of personal responsibility. An eagerness to learn and a "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. Strong technical passion and drive make you a natural leader of challenging tasks demanding exploring new knowledge areas.
Requirements:
* M.Sc. or PhD in Electrical Engineering or equivalent education.
* Significant experience within R&D of electrical hardware design, analysis, and simulation.
* Expertise in circuit design.
* Knowledge and experience of electromagnetic compatibility (EMI & EMC).
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Curious and want to know more?
Please contact Sepideh Siary, Manager EMC Technology, at sepideh.siary@volvo.com
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last application date: October 31st, 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
