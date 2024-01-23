Embedded Testing Analyst Engineer-Protective Safety
2024-01-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Embedded Testing Analyst Engineer-Protective Safety
Safe Vehicle Automation - Together we make a difference.
Our unit Safe Vehicle Automation develops and delivers leading Safety and Autonomous Driving. We even control the vehicle's 6 degrees of freedom of movement in the most energy-efficient way, creating a rewarding and confident drive-and-ride experience. Our purpose is to develop and deliver Vehicle Motion and Control, ADAS, Highway Pilot and Protective Safety.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to become part of a team working within the future of our unit Safe Vehicle Automation (SVA), meaning Active & Protective Safety, Autonomous Drive, and Vehicle Dynamics? Would you like to enable Volvo Vision Freedom to move in a Personal, Sustainable, and Safe way?
If so, we have the opportunity for you!
We are now looking for a skilled and ambitious Embedded Testing Analyst Engineer. You will be a member of one of our Agile Scrum teams.
As an Embedded Testing Analyst Engineer your main responsibilities will be to develop automated tests and write test code for verification of the SRS system for current and future vehicle platforms, making sure our product is working as intended on all levels, SW / HIL / Vehicle to plan and execute the work needed for above levels, as well as to report to the stakeholders. Different technical solutions are to be evaluated to secure that the vehicles meet our high safety standards.
Main responsibilities
• Support and coach your team members
• To plan, lead, and perform the System, Component, and SW verification/validation both in HIL rigs and in complete vehicles.
• Be responsible for developing new test methods for automated testing and writing test code based on requirements.
• Analyse test results, both our own and the supplier 's, and communicate with involved parties.
• Investigate and improve our test environments, making sure they cover our needs for future platforms.
• Problem-solving, fault tracing, and debugging
• Being involved in technical discussion and decisions
We are expecting you to have a degree in computer science, mechatronics, electronics or similar. Other recognized engineering qualifications combined with relevant experience may be considered.
You should know your way around:
• SW/System Testing
• HIL development, build and improve environment based on need
• Canoe, VTestStudio, CAPL, and other Vector Tools and Systems
• Test automation
• Vehicle electrical architecture
Well acquainted with automotive concepts such as:
• Communication protocols such as CAN, Ethernet, and LIN
• Diagnostics, UDS, DoIP
• SWDL and bootloaders
• Autosar
It is meritious if you have:
• At least 6+ years of both SW testing and HIL development
• Driver license B.
• Knowledge of how to work in vehicle, connect equipment and collect log files
• Experience in programming languages such as Python, C++, and .Net
• Linux experience
• Knowledge of Git and Gerrit Ersättning
