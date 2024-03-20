Embedded Test SW Developer (743452)
2024-03-20
About this opportunity
We are currently looking for dedicated C++ Software Developers for embedded systems within Production Test Development placed in Kumla!
Production Test Development, section ETSW platform in Kumla is a part of Ericsson Product Development Unit Radio, and we have a global responsibility for radio PTD. Our test systems are inhouse products consisting of our own software, electronics and mechanics used together with internally developed or commercially sourced components and instruments. The development ranges from research and early studies to maintenance.
If you have the right background and competence, We can provide you with a stimulating and ambitious job. You will be working with very skilled people and the newest technologies in the industry, to lead us to a dynamic future within Ericsson.
Our organization is focused on developing embedded test SW for Linux based 5G Radio products. We are responsible and owner of the global SW platform. As a ETSW Developer you will design and implement new features as well as improvements and pre studies, together with the local team and global resources. The work is performed in close collaboration with Radio integration team and product design units.
What you will do
Contribute to designing and implementing new functionality and test cases for SW Platform.
Extend existing code base to support new products.
Provide problem solution and assist other developers.
Verify your work with both SW tests and in the lab and together with integration teams.
Drive continuous improvements of products, SW platforms and processes.
Have fun at work living our values of integrity, professionalism, respect, and perseverance.
You will bring
You have a Master of Science degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Wireless Communication, Applied Physics or a comparable field. High interest in software development is encouraged and knowledge in SW architecture and systemization is good.
Solid programming skills in C++.
Unit testing
Embedded real-time SW architecture principles, implementation and verification.
Algorithm optimization and digital signal processing.
Minimum 2 years of commercial experience in a relevant position
Proven technical work within wireless communication systems and radio design is preferable.
Outstanding communication skills and social ability
Proficiency in English (speaking and writing)
Furthermore, interest and experience in some of below areas is meriting:
Linux
Yocto
Autotools
GIT, Gerrit
Jenkins
Google protoBuf and gRPC
Google test and mock
You, as a successful candidate:
Have a genuine curiosity about the newest technology trends.
Seek new challenges to continuously improve, which will lead to more opportunities to learn, try out new roles and get even more responsibility.
Innovative thinking and problem-solving skills.
Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful, we do both!
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
In case you have specific questions, feel free to contact us at:
Recruiter: Elzbieta Penpeska (elzbieta.a.penpeska@ericsson.com
)
Location: Kumla, Sweden
Please note that we do not accept applications sent via e-mail!
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Örebro : Kumla
