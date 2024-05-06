Embedded Systems Engineer
2024-05-06
Would you like to take Atos Medical to the future with the development of medical electrical devices or embedded solutions?
At Atos Medical, we are passionate about making life easier for people living with a neck stoma, by providing personalized care and innovative solutions. We are now expanding our R&D department with an Embedded Systems Engineer to design and maintain cutting-edge medical electrical devices/embedded solutions to provide our customers with even better products in the future.
About the role
Today, we have one medical electrical device on the market, and we are now investing to build solid competencies for new product development of medical electrical devices/embedded systems.
You'll collaborate closely with our current electronics engineer, and together, you can shape the future of our product development of medical electrical devices and embedded systems, with contract manufacturers and suppliers.
You will be a core member of our R&D Team, that today is made up by R&D engineers, Design control, Risk Management, usability experts, and project managers. You will be responsible for the product development and maintenance of electronics/embedded systems and work in close collaboration with external partners on the complete system.
Your responsibilities:
Lead the engineering efforts for design and development of medical electrical devices and embedded systems and defines system requirements, architecture, and interfaces to meet product requirements.
Lead and collaborate with contract manufacturers of medical electrical devices, software and embedded systems.
Coordinate activities for maintenance of electrical medical devices and ensure relevant updates are implemented.
Work together with R&D engineers, Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulatory Affairs teams to ensure cross-functional alignment.
The role is based on our site in Hörby and we do apply a hybrid solution meaning you will have flexibility to work from home or our Malmö office, when the job allows you to.
About you
You will be part of an entrepreneurial, informal, and ambitious work environment in which international teams work together to continuously grow and develop the business. As you will be a main contributor to projects, it is vital that you thrive in a project-based environment. You know how to navigate a diverse stakeholder landscape, and how to connect tasks that span multiple technical disciplines, quality, and regulatory affairs.
This is our wish list of requirements for the role:
Hold a technical degree in engineering, e.g. electronics, computer science, embedded systems, mechanics, physics, or a similar discipline.
Bring a minimum of 5 years (preferably more) of experience in design and development, of electromechanical devices or embedded systems.
Have a good understanding of Proton Basic.
Proficiency in C programming language.
Experience with embedded systems development and microcontroller programming.
Knowledge of systems engineering principles.
Knowledge of and/or experience of working in accordance with regulations, guidelines, and standards such as: EU MDR, US FDA, IEC 60601, ISO 13485, ISO 14971, and IEC 62304.
Experience in working with contract manufacturers.
This is a unique possibility to design and develop cutting-edge innovations to make life easier for people living with a neck stoma. If this sounds like the perfect challenge for you, please send your application today. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, but the last day of application is 31st of May.
If any questions, feel free to reach out to hiring manager, Marie Hasemann, via email: marie.hasemann@atosmedical.com
