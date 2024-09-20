Embedded Software Tester for Base Software and SW Architecture
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking an Embedded Software Tester for Base Software and SW Architecture.
Their human-centric focus is what makes them different from all other car companies, and it's at the heart of everything they create. If you want to join them in their mission to make people's lives less complicated, they offer you a chance to grow together with talented people who want to make a true difference.
This is an exciting role as a software developer working on software development in C/C++ for active chassis functions. They are looking for an Embedded Software Developer to strengthen their team. The Suspension Software and Function teams are cross-functional, working with the full software stack development. The teams develop control algorithms and toolchains needed for their development to achieve the best active chassis functions for their vehicles.
Main Responsibilities:
Work within the in-house software team developing software for the suspension system, both for the Suspension ECU and Central ECU of the vehicle.
Collaborate closely with other developers, test engineers, system engineers, and safety engineers.
Take on cross-functional tasks depending on project needs.
Test and develop application software in C++ and middleware in C.
Qualifications:
At least 3 years of experience in C++ (version 11 or 14).
At least 3 years of experience in C (version 90 or 99).
At least 3 years of experience in real-time embedded system development.
Experience in the automotive industry.
Experience working with AUTOSAR.
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols, including CAN and Automotive Ethernet.
Knowledge of UDS (Unified Diagnostic Service).
Experience with Vector tools such as CANOE, CANalyzer, VTEST.
Experience with HIL systems and real-time simulation.
Familiarity with cybersecurity standards in the automotive industry.
Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment.
Strong communication skills, especially in initiating communication when needed.
Additional Qualifications:
Contributions to side projects or open-source software.
Knowledge of System Safety Implementation compliant with ISO26262.
Suspension knowledge.
Experience working with Agile software development methodologies.
Desired Attributes:
A motivated and self-driven software developer who takes the initiative to improve the product.
Someone who embraces teamwork and collaboration.
Eager to learn and develop new competences.
Experience in the automotive industry, especially within the vehicle dynamics arena, will be a clear advantage for success in this role.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8912054