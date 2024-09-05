Embedded Software Engineer within Electric Motor Control
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Join our innovative team and be part of our evolution as we work together towards a clean future. As a member of Volvo Group Technology team, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the design and engineering of sustainable transportation solutions for the future. Bring your passion for developing systems, advanced skills, and collaborative mindset to a place where you can make a real impact.
Together, we will accelerate our journey towards a greener world and leave society in good shape for the next generation!
Who are we?
Within the Motor Drive System SW team, you will work alongside 11 highly skilled engineers from different countries and with a wide range of experiences. Together we work on the development of SW applications which are being used across the Volvo Group comprising of Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses, Volvo Penta and Volvo Construction Equipment. This means that you will be working at the center of the Volvo Group.
The Role
As an Embedded Software Application Engineer you will design, implement, and test different applications for the inverter ECU. Your major responsibilities will be to:
• Develop different kind of applications to control the electric motor
• Performing component tests in a SIL and HIL environment and occasionally driving the actual vehicle as well to verify the applications
• Being responsible for documentation of the software in Volvo central systems
• Delivering the committed features agreed on during team planning
To succeed in this role, you will require
• Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Applied physics or comparable with knowledge of embedded software development and electrical motor control
• Experience with application development in MATLAB and Simulink or TargetLink
• At least 5 years of relevant work experience
• Fluency in English language
• Ability to take responsibility and drive tasks independently as well as a part of the team
We consider it meritorious to have knowledge of Functional Safety standards/ISO 26262, have experience with interfaces of inverter hardware such as sensors and ECU platforms, and to hold a Truck Driving License.
We also support team members to get a truck driving license depending on their interest and project requirement.
Who are you?
As an individual, you possess the remarkable ability to engage, inspire, and drive for exceptional results and performance excellence. Your confidence in your own abilities allows you to influence positive outcomes, and your flexible and innovative mindset enables you to find better ways of doing things while involving and inspiring others.
Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and good communication skills to this role to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment. We want your problem-solving skills to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together!
Please note that last application date is: 20th of September 2024.
Number of positions 2
Questions about the recruitment process?
Contact; Erik Hoevenaars acting manager MDS SW. Mail: erik.hoevenaars@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
