Embedded Software Developer
ABB AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Olofström
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to:
R&D Team Lead
__
Responsibilities
Are you an engineer who thrives in technically challenging environments - digging into complex embedded Real-Time systems, delivering robust functionality, uncovering hidden faults, optimizing code and ensuring our products perform at their best? In this role, you will be part of the team behind ABB's world-leading Distributed Control Systems (DCS), where your expertise directly contributes to product quality, customer satisfaction, and long-term reliability.
You will work hands-on with feature development, debugging, crash analysis, and quality improvements, while collaborating closely with colleagues across development, support, and product teams. If you enjoy solving intricate technical puzzles and want to make a real impact in industrial automation, this is the place for you.
Investigate and resolve complex issues in embedded systems, including hidden faults, potential failures, and early warning indicators.
Perform deep dive debugging using tools such as JLink/JTAG, Trace32/Lauterbach, and log and crash dump analysis.
Drive quality improvements across the product, ensuring stable and reliable performance for customers.
Work with customer cases, reproducing issues, identifying root causes, and contributing to long-term corrective actions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to secure robust solutions and continuous improvements in our software and processes.
Qualifications
Strong programming skills in C and/or C++.
Experience with Real-Time Operating Systems, tasks, semaphores, and concurrent programming. VxWorks is a merit.
Knowledge of Ethernet-based communication, TCP/IP, sockets, and industrial protocols such as OPC UA, MMS, PROFISafe, and PROFINET.
Cyber security, such as secure boot and secure communication.
Experience with AC 800M or similar automation products is a merit.
Understanding of Distributed Control Systems, PLC and IEC 611313 languages such as Structured Text, Function Block Diagrams and Sequential Function Charts.
Experience with Linux, containers, SCA/Klocwork, unit- and function testing, XML/JSON parsing, Git, Visual Studio, TFVC, and Azure DevOps pipelines.
A structured, analytical mindset and a genuine interest in troubleshooting and improving complex systems.
More about us
We develop today's and tomorrow's world-leading DCS (Distributed Control System) for process industries across the globe. Our customers include pharmaceutical companies, mines, refineries, steel mills, and power plants - industries where reliability and safety are essential.
Recruiting Manager Oliver Lindberg, +46 730 676 923, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Peter Medin, +46 703 904 170; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Mikael Hammar, +46 730 887 060. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 612 314.
Interested in joining the crew? Apply for the position by April 8. Please note that applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. We look forward to receiving your application.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Boplatsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Boplatsgatan 8, Malmö Jobbnummer
9795248