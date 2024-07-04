Embedded Software designer
2024-07-04
We are looking for experienced Embedded Systems Software Developers who would like to work with our own projects and our customers.
We work with everything from rapid prototyping to in-depth product development, system design and implementation with strong focus on outstanding quality of the end result. You will be part of a highly experienced international team and will typically work closely with our customers to identify requirements and needs, define a product's functionality and do algorithm selection, implementation choices and life cycle considerations.
Qualifications for this position:
Experience in embedded software development
Extensive experience in C/C++ development for embedded systems
Hands-on experience with Linux kernel is preferred, Android architecture and toolchain is a plus
Ability to deliver SW tests & tools in python and continuously improve CI/CD workflows
Experience with software design methodologies and latest software quality standards, Test Driven Development is a plus
Experience with agile software development process
Familiarity with microcontrollers, System-on-a-Chip and ARM processors, peripheral handling (UART, SPI, I2C, USB, etc.) is a plus
Knowledge of vehicle diagnostics and automotive networks, such as CAN or SOME/IP, is a plus
Awareness of Functional Safety and SPICE processes is a plus.
A lot of Qualifications are asked for - but we strongly believe that it is equally important with the right attitude and mindset! In our helpful and transparent environment you will learn a lot and have great fun while doing it!
Who are you?
A person passionate about embedded software
Experience of working in Linux and preferably knowledge of Yocto for Embedded Linux
You have very good programming skills in C and/or C++ in embedded environment and "hands-on" experience working with complex embedded software solution/design
Interested in automation, CI and CD
Experience with working in close collaboration with suppliers
Service mindset to provide a great SW platform to the user of it
Capable to analyse and apply knowledge on not fully given frames. The product and procedures are given; however, the work requires experience and the capacity to perform analysis and draw conclusions from thousands of puzzle pieces in complex embedded system solution
