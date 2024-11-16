Embedded Linux Developer
2024-11-16
We are looking to increase our team with an Embedded Software Integration Engineer. Are you passionate about embedded software and would like to join a SW Platform team, responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board base SW platform, which also implies that the team explores/uses both latest technology and tools as well as matured technology and tools. We have the product and technical ownership of the on-board base SW platform delivered by the team. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set. The mission of the team within SW Platforms is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions.
Job Description:
Embedded Linux as part of our core SW Platform, will be hosted on high-performance computational node that will be the "brain" of our client's vehicles in next generation SW & Electrical Architecture roll out. We need a senior Linux developer, with knowledge of Yocto for Embedded Linux.
You will contribute to the development of embedded software platform, its integration on specific hardware and associated tools for current & future "Software-Defined Vehicles".
You will work with development and evaluation of concepts and technologies for our embedded software platform which includes the client's Autosar Platform, Linux, and Dynamic Software Platform based on Adaptative Autosar and Hypervisor technologies. The work is done in very close collaboration with different suppliers and various development/architecture teams on client site. The work may include integration of these platforms in different ECUs and software development of platform features. This position offers variation in challenges and assignments and requires an open mind to new technologies and concepts.
You will work in a global and multicultural work-environment. Furthermore, this position offers possibilities of not only interacting with our experts and engineers across different organizations, but also networking and collaborating with academia, research institutes and other industrial entities.
Experience Required:
• University Degree in Software Engineering, Computer engineering, Electrical engineering or equivalent
• You have minimum 5 years of work experinece preferably within the automotive industry.
• Experience of working in Linux and have knowledge of Yocto for Embedded Linux
• Experience of working with real-time embedded systems
• Good experience with CI environment, GIT, Artifactory, Jenkins
• Experience in agile development
• Experience with Classic AUTOSAR and related tools is a big advantage"
• Interested in automation, CI and CD
• Experience with working in close collaboration with suppliers preferably in the automtive industry
Skills Required:
• You have very good programming skills in C and/or C++ in embedded environment and ""hands-on"" experience working with complex embedded software solution/design
• Skilled in Linux and have knowledge of Yocto for Embedded Linux
• Skilled in Autosar Platform and Dynamic Software Platform, based on Adaptative Autosar, Linux, Hypervisor and QNX Neutrino OS technologies.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
Personal skills required:
• Service mindset to provide a good SW platform to the user of it
• Capable to analyse and apply knowledge on not fully given frames. The product and procedures are given; however, the work requires experience and the capacity to perform analysis and draw conclusions from thousands of puzzle pieces in complex embedded system solution
*Eager to take operational responsibility in the day-to-day work and not hesitating to collaborate to get things done
*You are a real team player and can easily cooperate with others. You are creative, helpful and proactive. You share knowledge and experiences and take on responsibility with your other team members. Så ansöker du
