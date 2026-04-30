Embedded Function Developer - Eats & Combustion
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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We are looking for a Embedded Function Developer - EATS & Combustion for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June 2026, 7-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description
Looking for a function developer to support EATS & Combustion Control team. They are responsible for developing, testing and validating functions in the engine control software regarding combustion and emission control of petrol and hybrid engines.
The team works in close collaboration with the EATS & Start and Combustion Calibration team, who also are their main stakeholders when specifying the requirements for the functions developed.
Skill requirements
• B.Sc./ M.Sc. in Mechanical, Physics, or Electrical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Embedded system developer with strong skills and experience in Matlab, Simulink/Embedded Coder/ Target link.
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Appreciated qualities
• You have a passion for cars and good knowledge of internal combustion engines
• Theoretical courses in combustion engines, software programming and electronics
• Driver's license (B-level, passenger car)
• Experience in SIL testing and programming in Python
• Experience in ETAS INCA software
• Fluent in Swedish (written and spoken)
Personal qualities
• Self-driven with a positive attitude
• Strong analytical skills as well as being able to execute some tests "hands-on"
• You plan, conduct, summarize and report your work in a structured and thorough manner
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in June 2026, 7-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7665803-1976414". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9886291