Embedded Firmware Developer
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2026-03-20
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Imagine a factory floor humming in perfect harmony; machines operate smoothly, downtime is minimized, and issues are resolved before they even arise. At SKF in Luleå, we develop cutting-edge condition monitoring and machine protection solutions that empower industries to stay ahead.
Our technology reduces downtime, boosts machine performance, and drives greater operational efficiency-while lowering environmental impact and improving personnel safety
Now, we're looking for an
Embedded Firmware Developer
to help us push these innovations even further.
Key responsibilities
As an Embedded Firmware developer, you will:
Play a key role in designing, developing, testing and releasing firmware for our next-generation condition monitoring devices/systems as part of an agile development team.
Collaborate closely with other hardware, firmware, software, and test engineers across teams.
Evaluate modern tools and technologies to improve productivity and product quality.
Contribute to a culture of innovation, competence growth, collaboration, and continuous improvements.
Occasionally travel to support customers and product development activities.
Your profile
We expect you to have:
Experience in embedded C-code firmware design and problem solving, preferably in Linux/Yocto environments.
A university degree in computer science, electrical engineering or a related field.
Experience in agile, scrum development, and teamwork.
A self-motivated, action-oriented mindset with a strong sense of accountability.
Good proficiency in English.
Relevant experience can be:
C, Python, GCC
ADO, GIT, Build pipelines
Cyber security best practices and state of the art solutions (IEC62443)
Realtime, FreeRTOS
Analog sampling (A/D), Digital signal processing, filter design
Wi-Fi, BLE, LTE, Ethernet, eMMC, Mesh networks
MQTT, Modbus TCP, OPC UA, U-Boot, Firmware "over the air" updates
Unit/Module testing
CI/CD pipelines
Electronics design, use of measurement instruments
You will enjoy working here if you:
Are a structured, goal-oriented team player who thrives in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
Enjoy collaborating with diverse teams and stakeholders. Are driven by results and motivated by making customers better.
Value a healthy work-life balance, including the possibility of partial working remotely from home.
Enjoy being part of a competent and supportive agile team.
Want to contribute across the full product lifecycle - from the concept, to design, testing, manufacturing as well as improving and maintaining the product.
SKF is expanding our Luleå team and looking for Embedded Firmware Developers at all seniority levels. If you have the right drive and passion for innovation, we want you on our journey to shape the future of industrial technology!
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. We focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
Additional information
This position is located in Luleå, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Ålgatan 10D (visa karta
)
973 34 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
SKF Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9810063